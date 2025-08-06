Are Brooke and Ridge back together for good on The Bold and the Beautiful? Poll

After Ridge heroically saved Brooke in the August 6 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, we have to wonder if it means they’re back together again.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was searching Naples for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) when he spotted her on Nick’s (Jack Wagner) boat. Eric (John McCook) told him that Nick had a ring and was going to propose to Ridge, but what’s more is that Ridge discovered that Nick’s boat has a faulty steering mechanism.

When Brooke fell into the water after a near-collision with another boat, Ridge didn’t think twice before leaping into the water to save her. He performed CPR and brought her back just as she was starting to move toward a bright light. When she opened her eyes, Ridge was there telling her he’d make things right.

Do you think Brooke and Ridge are back together for good? Vote in our poll below!

For the last several weeks, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been living with Taylor (Rebecca Budig) after leaving Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke accepted the CEO position after Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope (Annika Nolle) stole Forrester Creations away from the Forresters, and Ridge viewed it as the biggest betrayal at all without realizing that she did it for him.

Over the course of the past few weeks, Eric (John McCook) has been pushing Ridge to get back with Brooke. In Eric’s opinion, Ridge is destined to be with Brooke and he’s fighting fate by staying with Taylor. When Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) showed up in LA, Ridge was perplexed but he held firm that he was with Taylor and Brooke could do as she pleased. He punctuated this sentiment by accepting Taylor’s proposal.

Once Eric, Ridge and Brooke arrived in Italy, though, things changed. Eric saw the ring Nick had prepared for Brooke and he warned Ridge that he was going to lose Brooke forever if he didn’t make a move, but when it turned out her life was on the line, Ridge didn’t hesitate. He jumped into the water to save her without hesitation and he didn’t stop holding her once she was safe.

Now is the time when things are going to get complicated for Ridge. If he decides that Brooke is truly his one and only, he has to break his engagement to Taylor. He’ll also still have to deal with Nick, who won’t want to let Brooke go. Then again, Ridge might have saved Brooke’s life but maybe he’s not ready to leave Taylor behind.

What do you think? Is this the end of Tridge and the return of Bridge, or will Brick win in the end?