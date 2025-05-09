The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of May 12-16: Hope refuses to give up on Liam

This week's schedule is a little different after the breaking news coverage of the pope pushed Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful to Friday, meaning that the Friday episode is now airing on May 12. That means we'll finally see Bill (Don Diamont and Liam (Scott Clifton) have a long-overdue conversation this week while Hope (Annika Noelle) refuses to give up on him. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for May 12-16.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 12, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 12:

"Bill and Liam face the past—and each other—in a raw, emotional reckoning that could change everything."

Tuesday, May 13:

"Remembering their shared past reminds Liam of Hope’s fierce conviction and her will to fight for what’s ahead. Luna makes a surprise visit to Finn and Steffy."

Wednesday, May 14:

"Liam cannot bear the pain of losing Hope and his daughters; Carter informs Brooke that he will not give up on Hope."

Thursday, May 15:

"Finn and Taylor reassure Steffy that she did the right thing; Hope clings to Liam, desperate to save his life; Daphne does her best to sway Carter to her and away from Hope."

Friday, May 16:

"Liam attempts to convince Hope to repair her relationship with Carter."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 5 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 5

"Steffy urges Liam to tell Hope about his prognosis."

Tuesday, May 6

"Liam and Steffy struggle with the reality of his condition."

Wednesday, May 7

"Brooke is thrown when Deacon suggests what Hope does next. Steffy and Hope find themselves in solidarity over Liam."

Thursday, May 8

"Luna vows to go against all odds to find a way to have a relationship with Finn. Steffy shares the details of what Liam is going through with Hope."

Friday, May 9

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.