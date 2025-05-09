Beyond the Gates spoilers week of May 12-16

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates in the upcoming week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 12-16.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 12 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 12

"The Duprees reel from a cascade of betrayals, Eva scrambles to hold on to what little she has left, and Kat’s growing suspicion sets the stage for a reckoning that threatens to fracture the family beyond repair."

Tuesday, May 13

"The Duprees reclaim their power with a defiant appearance at the country club, Eva makes a final plea for her mother’s love, and Martin begins to unravel the truth behind a haunting memory that could destroy the family’s legacy."

Wednesday, May 14

"The Duprees rally around old dreams and new truths, Eva walks into the lion’s den hoping for a second chance, Dani reignites a forbidden flame, and Kat quietly prepares for war, refusing to let Eva claim a place in the family."

Thursday, May 15

"Eva searches for connection on her birthday, and Kat turns the tables with a bold move that could finally bring Leslie down. Meanwhile, Ashley and Derek tiptoe around a growing divide. Is love enough to hold them together?"

Friday, May 16

"Dani and Pamela chase a risky new dream, Doug finds himself out of options, Kat closes in on Leslie and Nicole contemplates a life-changing move."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 5: "Leslie’s explosive revelations push the Duprees and Richardsons to their breaking points, sending the whole family scrambling to pick up the pieces."

Tuesday, May 6: No episode aired due to UEFA Champions League Soccer

Wednesday, May 7: No episode aired due to UEFA Champions League Soccer

Thursday, May 8: "Nicole struggles with the fallout of Ted’s decades-old betrayal, and Bill’s covert role in burying Ted’s secret resurfaces—forcing each member of the Dupree and Hamilton families to reevaluate loyalties, question old bonds, and wonder if anything in their world remains secure."

Friday, May 9: "The Duprees scramble to steady the ship in the wake of Ted’s betrayal, Eva struggles to make amends, and Kat witnesses an intimate moment that could change her life."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.