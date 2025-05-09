General Hospital spoilers week of May 12-16

There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles this week. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 12-16.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 12, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 12

"Tracy presents a mission to Jason. Maxie seeks Anna’s advice. Curtis is suspicious. Emma gets bad news. Jordan updates Laura."

Tuesday, May 13

"Carly warns Lulu. Curtis confides in Jordan. Trina opens up to Portia. Sonny surprises Laura. Josslyn makes a promise."

Wednesday, May 14

"Carly and Jason strategize. Willow is heartbroken. Laura loses her cool. Drew makes a discovery. Alexis tries to get the upper hand."

Thursday, May 15

"Lucky does some digging. Lucas visits Elizabeth. Ric receives an offer. Kristina does damage control. Gio confides in Sonny."

Friday, May 16

"Ava counsels Portia. Nina makes a big ask of Carly. Sonny seeks out Willow. Tracy reassures Brook Lynn. Lulu is on the hunt."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of May 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 5: "Nina’s plan goes awry. Dante is livid. Cody stumbles upon a dangerous situation. Carly counsels Lulu. Josslyn feels guilty."

Tuesday, May 6: "Lois pleads with Dante. Rocco issues an apology. Alexis is in the hot seat. Drew gets key intel. Kristina opens up to Lucky."

Wednesday, May 7: "Kristina offers an olive branch. Lulu is grateful. Brook Lynn is baffled. Gio opens up to Emma. Brennan briefs Joss and Vaughn."

Thursday, May 8: "Jason gives some tough love. Dante opens up to Sonny. Brad makes a life-changing decision. Portia fishes for info from Willow. Curtis and Nina commiserate."

Friday, May 9: "Sasha and Willow have a tense encounter. Lulu questions Ned. Brook Lynn and Chase meet with Alexis. Tracy is surprised. Sidwell makes an offer."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.