The Young and the Restless spoilers week of May 12-16

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 12-16.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 12 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 12

"Phyllis schemes to outsmart Billy, Mariah and Tessa hit a rough patch, and Claire slows things down with Kyle."

Tuesday, May 13

"Victor considers an alliance with Phyllis, Adam and Chelsea struggle with their work/life balance, and Damian impresses Lily."

Wednesday, May 14

"Victor strikes back against Billy, Phyllis reaches out to Aristotle Dumas, and Nate is skeptical about Damian joining the family business."

Thursday, May 15

"Jack and Diane worry about Kyle repeating past mistakes, Holden calls Audra’s bluff, and Claire works to impress Nikki."

Friday, May 16

"Nick finds himself revisiting familiar territory, Sally worries about Billy’s need for revenge, and Amanda Sinclair returns to Genoa City."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 5 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 5: "Nate is suspicious of Audra’s deal with Victor, Phyllis retaliates against Billy, and Damian tries to make amends with Lily."

Tuesday, May 6: "Diane makes a confession to Jack, Victoria confides in Nick, and Tessa is troubled by Mariah’s behavior."

Wednesday, May 7: "Victor challenges Chelsea’s loyalty, Jack demands that Billy apologize to Diane, and Lily makes a shocking business deal."

Thursday, May 8: "Victor strikes a nerve with Billy, Devon finds himself in a tough position with his family, and Holden gives Damian a warning."

Friday, May 9: "Victor hits Kyle where it hurts, Nikki gives Claire a reality check, and Chelsea struggles working with Adam."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.