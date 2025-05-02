The Young and the Restless spoilers week of May 5-9

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 5-9.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 5 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 5

"Nate is suspicious of Audra’s deal with Victor, Phyllis retaliates against Billy, and Damian tries to make amends with Lily."

Tuesday, May 6

"Diane makes a confession to Jack, Victoria confides in Nick, and Tessa is troubled by Mariah’s behavior."

Wednesday, May 7

"Victor challenges Chelsea’s loyalty, Jack demands that Billy apologize to Diane, and Lily makes a shocking business deal."

Thursday, May 8

"Victor strikes a nerve with Billy, Devon finds himself in a tough position with his family, and Holden gives Damian a warning."

Friday, May 9

"Victor hits Kyle where it hurts, Nikki gives Claire a reality check, and Chelsea struggles working with Adam."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.