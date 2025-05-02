Beyond the Gates spoilers week of May 5-9

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates in the upcoming week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 5-9.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 5 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 5

"Leslie’s explosive revelations push the Duprees and Richardsons to their breaking points, sending the whole family scrambling to pick up the pieces."

Tuesday, May 6

Preempted for UEFA Championships

Wednesday, May 7

Preempted for UEFA Championships

Thursday, May 8

"Nicole struggles with the fallout of Ted’s decades-old betrayal, and Bill’s covert role in burying Ted’s secret resurfaces—forcing each member of the Dupree and Hamilton families to reevaluate loyalties, question old bonds, and wonder if anything in their world remains secure."

Friday, May 9

"The Duprees scramble to steady the ship in the wake of Ted’s betrayal, Eva struggles to make amends, and Kat witnesses an intimate moment that could change her life."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 28: "Naomi struggles to gain the trust of her new client, Ashley and Derek adjust to their new living arrangement, and Leslie launches her latest scheme against the Duprees."

Tuesday, April 29: **No episode aired due to the soccer match

Wednesday, April 30: **No episode will air due to the soccer match

Thursday, May 1: "The Duprees kick off Ted and Nicole’s anniversary party, Eva tries one last time to keep her mother in check and Kat inches closer to unearthing the conspiracy that threatens to shatter the family’s big night."

Friday, May 2: "Ted and Nicole’s anniversary party is a night the family won’t soon forget, while Ashley and Derek juggle the messy realities of moving in together. Meanwhile, Bill braces for his part in Ted’s deception to come to light."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.