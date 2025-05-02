Beyond the Gates spoilers week of May 5-9
Let's see what drama is getting stirred up this week in Fairmont Crest this week.
There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates in the upcoming week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 5-9.
The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of May 5
General Hospital spoilers week of May 5-9
Days of Our Lives spoilers week of May 5-9
The Young and the Restless spoilers week of May 5-9
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of May 5-9
Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 5 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, May 5
"Leslie’s explosive revelations push the Duprees and Richardsons to their breaking points, sending the whole family scrambling to pick up the pieces."
Tuesday, May 6
Preempted for UEFA Championships
Wednesday, May 7
Preempted for UEFA Championships
Thursday, May 8
"Nicole struggles with the fallout of Ted’s decades-old betrayal, and Bill’s covert role in burying Ted’s secret resurfaces—forcing each member of the Dupree and Hamilton families to reevaluate loyalties, question old bonds, and wonder if anything in their world remains secure."
Friday, May 9
"The Duprees scramble to steady the ship in the wake of Ted’s betrayal, Eva struggles to make amends, and Kat witnesses an intimate moment that could change her life."
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, April 28: "Naomi struggles to gain the trust of her new client, Ashley and Derek adjust to their new living arrangement, and Leslie launches her latest scheme against the Duprees."
Tuesday, April 29: **No episode aired due to the soccer match
Wednesday, April 30: **No episode will air due to the soccer match
Thursday, May 1: "The Duprees kick off Ted and Nicole’s anniversary party, Eva tries one last time to keep her mother in check and Kat inches closer to unearthing the conspiracy that threatens to shatter the family’s big night."
Friday, May 2: "Ted and Nicole’s anniversary party is a night the family won’t soon forget, while Ashley and Derek juggle the messy realities of moving in together. Meanwhile, Bill braces for his part in Ted’s deception to come to light."
Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 2, 2025: 'looking at the world through a different lens'
General Hospital spoilers week of May 5-9