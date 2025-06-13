The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna has a new target and it's not Steffy?

Luna has been blaming Steffy for keeping her away from Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful, and she bought a gun thinking that it might help in her grand plan to get rid of Steffy once and for all. But now it looks like she might have a new target and the loss would tear Steffy — and Finn — apart.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) had a front row seat to what her life could have been like with Finn (Tanner Novlan) as her father in the June 12 episode . Little Hayes was scared of a zombie video he’d been watching and he needed reassurance from his father that zombies aren’t real.

Luna, who’d shown up again unannounced and uninvited, hid in the kitchen while Finn tended to his son, wiping tears from her eyes as she witnessed Finn in Dad Mode. When Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) arrived, she was outraged that Luna was there. Finn and Steffy both commanded Luna to leave, adding that Luna would never have a place in their family.

As she departed Cliff House, Luna spotted a family photo with Steffy, Finn and Hayes and that’s when the wheels started turning in her head. Suddenly, we were left wondering whether Luna was cold enough to do something to Hayes to ensure that she gets what she wants.

It’s worth mentioning at this point that Luna has been very quick to remind Sheila that Steffy was ungrateful after Sheila saved Kelly from drowning. Now that we know how sick and delusional she is, we can see her trying to recreate a scenario that makes her the hero, but with a very chilling twist.

What if Luna uses Hayes to get Steffy out of the way? She could kidnap Hayes — she knows he’s terrified of zombies and could use that to lure him out of the house — and then use Hayes as bait to draw Steffy away from Finn. She’s twisted enough to think she could convince Steffy to stay away forever in exchange for Hayes’ safety.

There’s no question that seeing Hayes with Finn changed everything for Luna, who now wants her father’s love more than ever, especially after being told that he wants her to leave and never come back. Luna refuses to believe that this is coming from Finn, rather she thinks Steffy is behind it all, and now she’s going to do whatever it takes, even if it puts her half-brother at risk, to get exactly what she wants.

