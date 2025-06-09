The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna targets Remy?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 9 features Luna (Lisa Yamada) not only running into Remy (Christian Weissman) at the shooting range, but it turns out she gets an assist from him as well. Will she use him and set him up like she did to her mother?

Luna wants a relationship with her father. Finn (Tanner Novlan) doesn’t want anything to do with her and he’s made it abundantly clear, but Luna interprets Finn’s rejection as another example of Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) control.

Luna bought a gun and she’s planning on shooting Steffy, but we know she’s going to run into Remy at the shooting range. Suddenly, Luna might have the perfect recipe for getting rid of Steffy and getting away with the crime.

Naturally, the fatal flaw to Luna’s plan is that if she kills Steffy, she’ll never win her father’s love. (Truth be told, she won’t win it no matter what, but in her mind she has a foolproof plan that will work no matter how crazy it is) But what if Steffy dies and it was someone else who pulled the trigger?

Luna needs a scapegoat and she has one in Remy. Remy isn’t a murderer, but he has been on the wrong side of the law before. He’s been ostracized from LA after being arrested for putting deepfake images of Electra (Laneya Grace) on the internet, and while we can’t try to understand how he got out of jail so quickly, we know he’s a kindred spirit with Luna. They have both been in jail, and they have both lost everyone in their social circles.

If Luna plays her cards right, she can pin everything on Remy. He has access to guns (he’s at the shooting range) and he knows the ins and outs of Forrester Creations because he’s been there before. It would be easy enough for her to blame everything on him and the motive would be revenge for not being able to be with Electra.

At this point, Luna is so desperate to get what she wants that she’s going to do whatever it takes to get it, even if it means sending innocent people to jail to cover up her crimes.

