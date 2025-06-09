The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 9, 2025: 'bang bang, you're dead'

Luna’s desperation turns into outright hatred for Steffy in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 9, 2025.

We kick off the week at Il Giardino, where Deacon (Sean Kanan) tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) to leave. “No one wants you Luna,” he tells her, telling her to stay away from Finn and Steffy. As soon as he mentions Steffy, Luna freaks out and says it’s all coming from Steffy. Deacon says he’s been to prison before, and he doesn’t want to go back. He warns her to stay away from Sheila, Finn and Steffy, punctuating his statement by stabbing a knife into a cutting board.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is blown away that Luna could show up while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was alone. He wants to know what happens as she gets more desperate, but Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are more concerned with him getting worked up.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tells Poppy (Romy Park) that Luna is obsessed with Steffy and she needs to be a better parent. She has to stop her before she strikes again. “Because she’s going to!” Sheila proclaims. Poppy wonders if Sheila is overreacting, but Sheila reminds her of Luna’s previous crimes. As her grandmother, she’s been trying to help her, but she can’t allow Luna to hurt Steffy. Deacon walks in, and Sheila says she’s warning Poppy about Luna. He agrees, adding that Steffy could be in real danger.

Liam wants to help, but Steffy says he needs to focus on his health. He says he can’t focus on his health without knowing that his family is safe. Steffy looks troubled, knowing that Liam can’t focus on his health.

Luna takes aim at a gun range. She thinks back to her conversation with Finn and Steffy as she prepares to fire. Remy (Christian Weissman) walks in, and suddenly Luna is very happy to have a friendly face around.

Deacon tells Poppy that Luna is “losing it” and she has to do something about it. Sheila adds that she’s losing perspective, and she’s trying to find someone. Deacon says she came to see him because he forgave Sheila, but he told her to leave town. Sheila wonders if she did leave, and he’s not sure, but he made it clear that she has to leave.

In Malibu, Liam looks at his pills as Steffy tells him not to get worked up over this news. Finn says he’ll always keep Steffy and the kids safe. Liam says he doesn’t want to overstep, but Luna is his daughter and she’s living in a fantasy world where they’re all going to live happily ever after.

Luna recalls seeing him at Bill’s house. He reveals his name is really Remy. He explains that he had a “thing” with Electra and Remy, and Will got into it. Luna admits she’d been dreaming about a life with him. Remy says he wouldn’t mind another chance with Electra and wonders if she’ll try again with Will now that she’s free. He knows she has no idea how to fire the gun, based on her stance alone, so she asks him to teach her.

Romy Park in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Deacon and Sheila tell Poppy that Luna was angry and she’s upset that Steffy is keeping her from Finn. Sheila says Luna is fixated with Steffy and believes that they would be better off if Steffy weren’t in their life. Sheila says it’s Poppy’s job to find Luna before she lashes out again.

Steffy tells Liam that he needs to rest while they handle it. He’s getting worked up, and he finally yells that this is about Steffy and her safety. Kelly is going to lose him, so she can’t lose Finn or Steffy. They have to be safe. Steffy insists that they will be safe. Liam begs Finn to help him protect Steffy.

Remy guides Luna and explains how to use it. He thinks she got the gun to protect herself from people who were upset about her getting pardoned. She says she’s upset that she’s being kept away from her father by his “bitch of a wife.” She smiles coldly as she picks up the gun and fires it.

Sheila tries calling Finn and Steffy again, but they aren’t picking up. Deacon says he’s proud of her for caring about Finn’s wife. She says she’s doing it because of Finn and Luna. She admits that things would be better if Steffy weren’t keeping her from Finn, but she’s spiraling out of control, and she’s reckless. Sheila hopes Poppy can reach her before it’s too late. Deacon hugs her.

Steffy shakes her head as Finn walks in and says Liam is going to rest. Finn appreciates his concern, but he says he’s going to protect her. Finn hates the violence that has come into her life through Sheila and Luna. Steffy says no one will take her from him. Eerie music plays as they share a hug.

Luna tells Remy that Finn would love her if not for his controlling wife. She keeps trying to shoot, but he says she’s distracted. When he tells her to really focus, she pulls out her phone and prints something out. Remy goes to grab it, and he’s shocked when it’s a photo of Steffy. Luna says it’s to “get serious” and calls Steffy her worst nightmare. “I hate her,” she says. He tells her to focus, and she does. She pulls the trigger and hits Steffy’s picture squarely in the forehead. “Bang bang, you’re dead,” she says.