The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 8, 2025: lives in the balance as Liam saves the day...at a huge cost

Liam saves the day in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 8, 2025.

We begin with Luna (Lisa Yamada), who has the gun pointed at Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Luna is starting to see that her plan isn’t going to work and she’s freaking out, which gives Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) a chance to jump in and wrestle the gun from her. Steffy watches in horror as the gun goes off and Sheila falls to the floor. Luna raises the gun again at Steffy.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) can’t believe Li (Naomi Matsuda) thinks there’s a chance Luna could have led a different life despite having Sheila’s blood. Li thinks it was Poppy’s influence that led Luna down this path more than anything. Li says she’s dangerous, and Finn agrees that this is why he has to keep Luna away from his family.

At the office, Hope (Annika Noelle) checks in with Liam (Scott Clifton) to make sure he arrived at the beach house safely. He teases her for being worried but she can’t help it. Liam appreciates the concern. Hope hates the situation he’s in and she doesn’t want to lose him. Liam knows he’s been handed a “sentence” but he’s trying to hold on to every day he has left. Hope wants to think he has plenty of time left and he assures her that he’s not going anywhere. He loves her and is so glad that she’s checking up on him and he wants to think he’ll be there for as many tomorrows as possible. She makes sure he’s up for a playdate with Beth, and he is. As she hangs up, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) walks in and knows she’s upset. He hugs her after learning she was on the phone with Liam. She’s so afraid of thinking he won’t be there forever.

Li hopes that Luna will use her second chance wisely. She gets a page and has to leave. Finn thanks her for the talk. Once she’s gone, Finn sends a text to Steffy to see how things are going. Now that he’s alone, though, he plays the message from Sheila. He rolls his eyes at first, but when she says it’s about Luna, his expression changes.

Steffy tries to help Sheila, but when she moves to call 9-1-1 to save her grandmother, Luna tells her to put the phone down. Luna says this is all Steffy’s fault and she has to figure out what to do next.

Hope tells Carter that she doesn’t know how to accept this is happening to Liam. He thinks she will find her own path to process it, but she’s not sure how to do that. She knows she needs to be Beth’s source of strength, and Carter says he’ll be there to help. He knows Hope isn’t ready to say goodbye yet.

Finn listens to the messages about Luna’s anger toward Steffy. She wants Finn to be careful. He tries to call, but there’s no answer. However, Liam calls and says he can’t get in touch with Steffy. Finn reveals that he can’t reach Steffy either and he got several messages from Sheila trying to warn them about Luna. When Liam asks where Steffy is, he realizes he’s closer than Finn is.

Sheila begs Luna to allow Steffy to call for help, but Luna says Sheila was shot in the foot and isn’t going to die. Luna keeps going on and on about how Steffy won’t allow her in her life. She asks what would happen if she couldn’t see Ridge, but when Steffy points out that she never tried to kill her father’s wife. But Luna won’t budge. She keeps talking about how Finn could have saved her from her childhood, and now she knows who her father is and she can’t be with him. Steffy feels bad for her, but after the crimes she committed, she can’t. All Luna wants is some "access" but Steffy reminds her that she’s asking with a gun in her hand.

Hope tells Carter that she’s grateful to have this time with Liam, but she hates knowing that there’s only so much time left to make memories with Beth. Carter tells her that Liam would tell her to think of the time they had together instead of dwelling on what is coming. Hope says he should walk Beth down the aisle and see his grandkids. Carter agrees it’s not fair. He hates this for them, saying they deserve more time. She thanks him. She tells Carter that even in the “face of death” all he’s thinking about is taking care of everyone else.

Sheila begs Luna to put the gun down and to stop threatening Steffy. Luna swears she’s not threatening Steffy, she’s just trying to get her attention. Steffy says Sheila is on the ground, bleeding, because of Luna. She’s already killed people, she tried to kill Steffy and now she shot Sheila. Steffy feels terrible about her life, and maybe her life would have turned out differently. Luna thinks Steffy understands, but Steffy says she can never be around them. “Face it, it’s over,” Steffy says. Luna stops crying and says she’s never going to see Finn again. She points the gun at Steffy but Liam walks in and tries to grab the gun. As they fight, the gun goes off and Liam staggers backward. He’s been shot in the chest.

Hope says the hardest part is not knowing when things are about to take a turn. She says Liam told her he'll be “sticking around for as long as he can” but she knows he doesn’t have that kind of control. She wants to believe it so bad, that they won’t lose him.

Steffy tries to help Liam, but Luna says this is all her fault. Sheila makes a noise and Liam seizes the opportunity, grabbing the gun from Luna. The exertion, however, proves to be too much and Luna can see it. She starts taunting him, calling him a coward as she tells him to pull the trigger. Steffy and Sheila watch as Liam says he’s “a dead man anyway” and he pulls the trigger. He falls backward as Luna collapses on the ground.

Finn rushes in and asks if Steffy is ok. She tells him to help Liam. He sees the gun and asks if Sheila shot her, but Steffy says it was Luna. Finn looks tormented as he looks from Luna to Sheila, who tells him to help Liam. Liam is in shock, babbling as he passes out.