The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 9, 2025: three lives on the line

Three gunshot victims arrive at the hospital in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 9, 2025.

We begin today at the beach house, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) asks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) where the paramedics are. He’s checking over Liam (Scott Clifton) as Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) looks over at Luna (Lisa Yamada). Steffy reminds her that this is all Luna’s fault.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Carter that she’s been telling Liam to tell Bill and his brothers what’s going on. Hope knows that Bill will be devastated, but she also knows he would want to know because he loves his son. Carter can’t begin to understand how she feels. Hope is so glad Steffy shared the news with her. Carter asks if Hope would go to talk with Bill, but Hope says that’s not her place. Liam needs to be the one to tell them. She just knows the clock is ticking, and she’s worried about how much time is left.

Carter knows the tumor is inoperable, but he wonders whether there’s a timeline. Hope says Liam wants as much time as possible, but he’s also worried about quality of life. He wants to have a good time with his kids before he’s gone. Carter wants Hope to know that he will take his role as stepfather very seriously, but he wants Hope and Beth to have as much time with Liam as they can.

Paramedics work on Liam, Sheila and Luna. Finn asks Ms. Dylan about how she’s feeling. The police talk to Steffy, but she can’t focus while Liam is on the floor. Finn works on him, and Steffy tells him that she has to save Liam. The officer asks about Luna, and she’s critical too, but Finn is only concerned about Liam at the moment.

Things are tense as the paramedics work, and Finn keeps working on Liam. The police are trying to get Steffy’s statement, but they don’t know why Luna was trying to kill her. She says Liam rushed in and saved her life. She tells Finn that they can’t let him die.

Hope still can’t process that Liam’s life is going to be cut short by this tumor. Carter says it’s not fair, and he doesn’t like that Bill never appreciated how selfless his son is. Hope says Liam is lucky to be selfless, and it’s a gift he passed on to Beth. Carter says Beth has two remarkable parents. Hope is so glad she was able to have this time with her father, and she wants her to cherish those moments. Hope knows it will be so hard to say goodbye. “It could be closer than any of us think,” she says.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) is shocked when Liam comes in with a gunshot wound. Sheila is stable, though, and Steffy watches her as Finn tends to Liam. The police still have questions for Steffy, but she can’t focus on them. They want to know about Sheila’s involvement, so Steffy tells them that Sheila was trying to save her from Luna. When Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in, Steffy tells her that Luna shot Liam. Li can’t believe it.

Luna starts to crash and Finn moves to help her, but Steffy stops Finn, telling him that if Luna lives and Liam dies, she’ll never get over it. Grace works on Sheila while Li takes on Luna’s case.

Grace is working on Sheila’s foot. She asks to be updated on Liam’s condition while she works. She tells Sheila that they’re about to put her under, and Sheila says she can’t stop thinking about her granddaughter. Grace assures her that she understands how family drama works, too.

Li and Bridget (Ashley Jones) are working hard to find the bullet. Li says she won’t let her niece die this way.

Hope tells Carter that she took time with Liam for granted. She always thought he would be there, but time is running out. “Far too soon,” she says.

The officer finds Steffy and says Liam is strong and he has two girls to live for. It will take more than a bullet to stop him. Steffy says she would be on that operating table if not for him. When a nurse passes, Steffy begs to be able to see Liam. The nurse says there’s a viewing area, so Steffy goes inside and sees Finn at work trying to save Liam.

Finn keeps working on Liam while Steffy watches. Steffy calls Hope and tells her that Liam is in the hospital, that he’s been shot. She tells Hope to get there ASAP. Carter wants to know what’s going on as they leave.

Grace is almost done with Sheila. Deacon is on his way. But Luna and Liam aren’t faring so well.

Liam starts to crash, and Finn works hard to keep him alive. Steffy urges Liam to keep fighting.

The surgeons finish work on Luna. Li wants to be the one to call Poppy to tell her what happened. As they finish, Luna starts to crash, and Li calls out for her to stay with them.