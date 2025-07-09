The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 7, 2025: ending with a bang

Things go from bad to worse as Steffy finds herself in front of Luna’s gun in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 7, 2025.

This week begins with Luna (Lisa Yamada) telling Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) that she’s not the problem, it’s Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Steffy reminds her that she’s the one with the gun. Steffy watches in confusion as Sheila pleads with Luna to do the right thing and stop. Luna says Finn would be able to love them both “if Steffy wasn’t in the way.”

Finn (Tanner Novlan) checks his messages while Li (Naomi Matsuda) watches. He’s concerned that he hasn’t heard from Steffy after she went to see the art teacher. Finn says it’s probably not a big deal, but it’s odd that he hasn’t heard from Steffy. All he’s getting are calls from Sheila.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) can’t believe Sheila was at the house. He asks Taylor (Rebecca Budig) if she was there to see Finn, but Taylor says she was there to warn them about Luna, which blows Ridge’s mind. Electra (Laneya Grace) and Will (Crew Morrow) arrive to see Steffy. Taylor says she should be home soon, but she’s seeing Hayes’ art teacher. When Electra asks if something is wrong, Taylor says she hopes not.

Li tells Finn that he can’t respond to Sheila, even if it’s to tell her to stop. She’s trying to force her way in. Li says Finn deserves a much better birth mother, but all he cares about is his real mother, Li.

Electra is confused about Steffy going to see the art teacher. Taylor explains that Hayes brought home a strange and inappropriate art project from Miss Sunshine.

Luna says everything is Steffy’s fault. They can’t just ask Finn to go to coffee or look at photo albums. And it doesn’t have to be that way, Luna says. Sheila says this has gone too far and she needs to put the gun down.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finn is more concerned about the damage Luna is doing. Li blames Poppy and she blames herself because she knew Poppy couldn’t be trusted. Finn says it was years ago, but Li says it was “sick” and it’s no wonder Luna turned out the way she did. Finn agrees that Luna has done horrible things and she can’t be part of their family. He has to protect his family from Luna, but he wishes he could have protected Luna. He wonders if it would have made a difference. Li admits it may have had an impact, but they’ll never know. He thinks he could have changed things.

Ridge can’t believe someone would make something like the fortune teller for Hayes. Will wants to know about Miss Sunshine. Taylor says Steffy has been gone longer than she expected. The drawing has her feeling off guard. Electra wonders who Miss Sunshine is.

Sheila tells Luna to put the gun down, but Luna says she’s just trying to talk to Steffy. She says she would never have hurt her half-brother. Sheila says she’s making it worse with the gun, but Luna says she’s going to make sure she has a place in Finn’s life and “no one is going to stop that from happening.”

Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn wonders who he would have been if Sheila raised him. Li stops him, saying he’s always been her son. Finn credits Li for making him the man he is. He’s not excusing Luna for anything she’s done, but she’s still his daughter and Li’s granddaughter. Li admits that she pities Luna for what she’s been through and what she’s been denied. But that doesn’t change her past. Finn says she’s dangerous and violent and he can’t have her near his family. Li says she has no doubt Luna would have been a different woman if Poppy hadn’t raised her.

Will studies the crane and Electra wonders if they’re misinterpreting the fortune teller. Ridge says they have more things to worry about with Sheila working with Luna. Taylor explains that Sheila was trying to warn them about Luna but Taylor doesn’t believe for a moment that Sheila is actually trying to protect them.

Luna says Steffy has no right to keep them from Finn, but Steffy reminds her that she’s his wife. Luna says Finn is her dad and Hayes is her brother. Sheila begs Luna to calm down, but Luna says Sheila gave up but Luna isn’t giving up. She’s just asking to be seen and acknowledged for who she is. Sheila says she can’t do that with a gun in her hand, and she would know. This is why Sheila urged her to leave LA. Maybe one day she’ll be accepted, Sheila says. Luna swears she wasn’t going to kill Steffy because she’s not that person anymore, but she needs her to listen. Just because Sheila gave up it doesn’t mean Luna will. Finn told her that he was her father for a reason, and if they can all forget about her past, then Finn can be part of her future.

Will asks if the police have checked if Luna is with Sheila. Taylor says it was brave of Will to try to get Luna to confess, knowing it was probably terrifying. Ridge thanks him for trying to protect their family, and Will smiles at Electra.

Finn is surprised that Li has sympathy for Luna, but she points out that it’s Poppy she doesn’t have sympathy for. Li knows how happy Luna was to stay with them and have her cousin around. Li says Luna wasn’t born bad, but she was raised in an awful situation. She was once a hopeful girl whose life was ruined by her mother.

Luna tells Steffy she has no idea how easy Steffy had it and how Luna had to work for her mother’s attention. Sheila says she could have a future if she doesn’t mess it up, but Luna says she wants a future with her father. Steffy asks how Finn would react knowing that Luna has Steffy being held hostage. Luna says they could have Finn in their lives, but when Sheila demands that Luna stop threatening Steffy, Luna stops. Steffy asks if she can leave, telling her that she won’t allow Luna to be part of Finn’s life. When Luna points the gun at Steffy, Sheila takes the opportunity to try to grab it from her but the gun goes off and Sheila and Luna are left staring at each other in horror.