The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 3, 2025: 'time is of the essence'

Sheila tries to get through to Taylor while Liam reassures Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 3, 2025.

We begin today in Malibu, where Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is looking at the weird fortune teller as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) walks in from Hayes’ room. They both agree it’s a weird art project, and they want to know who Miss Sunshine is.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) paces while Ms. Dylan (Sydney Bullock) begs for her life. She did what Luna asked. She doesn’t want Luna to hurt her or Steffy.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is at Il Giardino. She’s thinking about Luna having a gun and what that could mean.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) paces Finn’s office. She thinks Liam needs to make a decision about his treatment soon, before it’s too late.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is at Forrester Creations returning one of Beth’s toys. Hope (Annika Noelle) asks how he’s doing. He knows it’s a matter of time before the kids know what’s going on. Hope still can’t accept that there’s a chance he won’t be there for much longer.

Finn knows that Liam’s condition is inoperable, but he isn’t sure about the treatment. Grace says she knows Liam wants to be here for his kids, but he can’t keep putting off the decision. He has to decide what he wants to do.

Liam reminds Hope that she hasn’t gotten rid of him yet, and she begs him not to make light of it all. She reminds him that Eric beat the odds, so why can’t he? Liam says he’s praying for a miracle, but right now he’s concerned about the kids, her and Steffy. That’s all he cares about.

Sheila thinks back to the conversation she had with Luna, as she said that Steffy stands in the way of having a relationship with Finn.

Luna gets her rope as Ms. Dylan begs her not to hurt Steffy.

Taylor asks if there were any details about Miss Sunshine. Steffy says Ms. Dylan wanted to talk to her in person. Steffy is eager to get to the bottom of the strange fortune teller with the disturbing art.

Grace asks Finn to talk to Liam that day. She reveals that the tumor has grown so “time is of the essence.” If they don’t act, it will be too late.

Liam tells Hope that he’s spending his time exactly the way he wants. With her, Steffy and the girls. But Hope reminds him that there are other people who love him, like his brothers and Bill. He admits he loves his father despite their difficult relationship.

He asks if she thinks he’s being selfish. She doesn’t; she knows he has a good heart and he’s trying to protect people, but this is different. Liam gets a reminder on his phone to take his meds. Hope asks if he’s taking the medicine consistently as prescribed. She wants to know that he’s staying on top of his meds, and he says he wants as much time as he can get.

Scott Clifton in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Sheila thinks back to saying goodbye to Luna, who said she’s “going out with a bang.” She pulls out her phone and tries calling Finn. She leaves a message that it’s important for him to call.

Luna ties up Ms. Dylan and tells her not to make any noise, especially when Steffy gets there.

Steffy wraps up a call with Finn before she leaves. She thanks Taylor for watching Hayes, who wants her to be careful. Once she leaves, Taylor looks at the drawing again in concern.

At the hospital, Grace gets off a heated call, and Finn asks if she’s ok. “Nothing I can’t handle,” she assures him. She tells Finn that she put together a treatment plan with a group of specialists. By not making a decision, he’s making everything worse.

Hope is shocked about what happened with Luna, Will, Finn and Steffy. She can’t believe this, and she feels terrible for Steffy that Luna is on the loose. Liam says this is why he’s so worried.

In Malibu, Sheila knocks on the door. Taylor doesn’t want to let her in, but Sheila says it’s an emergency. She can’t get through to Finn. She says it’s about Luna. There’s something they need to know.

Steffy arrives at the beach house and calls for Ms. Dylan. No one is there. She looks around at the art on the walls as Luna sneaks in and locks the door behind her.

Finn hears what Grace is saying, and he promises to talk to Liam. When Grace gets another message that upsets her, he asks if she’s ok. He asks if she needs a day off, reminding her that he’s heard “the stories” and he’s there if she needs to talk.

Hope says they will remain vigilant, and Luna won’t get to them.

Sheila reminds Taylor that she’s been keeping her distance, and now she’s the only one Luna has. When Taylor tells her about Luna pulling a gun on Will, Sheila is shocked. She tells Taylor what Luna said as she was leaving, about going out with a bang, and she thinks Steffy could be in grave danger.

Luna says Steffy is making her suffer by keeping her away from her father. She says Hayes is very talented, holding up a piece of origami. When Steffy realizes that Luna was Miss Sunshine, Luna says she’s going to make Steffy listen to her and she’s finally going to see her father.