The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of June 9: Luna takes aim
Liam worries about Steffy while Luna takes some target practice and reconnects with an old friend.
. Here's The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of June 9.
It was an eventful week as Luna (Lisa Yamada) made her plans clear and they all revolve around getting Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) out of her life for good. In Luna's twisted mind, killing Steffy will pave the way for a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and that's all that matters.
Of course, Luna is going to continue to be a threat, especially now that she's teaming up with someone from her past.
Here's the look-ahead preview of what's coming up this week:
It's not surprising to learn that Liam (Scott Clifton) is more concerned about Steffy's safety than his own, as we see him taking pills that could signal he's doing the treatment that could prolong his life.
If he's decided to move forward with the treatment, we have to wonder if Luna threatening Steffy played a role in the decision.
Luna, in the meantime, tells her mother that she's "going to make the most" of her freedom and no one, not even Poppy (Romy Park) can stop her.
Naturally, this leads Poppy to turn to Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Finn, telling them that she's afraid Luna "is becoming unhinged" and that's the understatement of the year.
Not only is Luna "unhinged," she also has a gun. We see her at a gun range practicing her technique when an old friend pops in. It's Remy (Christian Weissman), who is also there for some target practice despite being a criminal and probably not legally being able to shoot a firearm like Luna, but hey, who's counting.
Needless to say, things are about to get crazy as Luna's quest to eliminate Steffy heats up.
