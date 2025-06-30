The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of June 30: 'tied up'

Luna runs off after discovering that Will was there to ensnare her in a trap. However, it looks like she doesn't go far.. Here's The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of June 30.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) had a bucket of cold water dumped on her last week when she thought that Will (Crew Morrow) had dumped Electra (Laneya Grace) in favor of her. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) thought the whole thing seemed too good to be true, but Luna didn't care.

Of course, it turned out that Will was wearing a wire to find out what Luna's plans for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were, and once Luna decided to move things along with Will (which included tearing open his shirt), she discovered the wire. She pulled her gun on him and then fled the apartment.

However, it looks like she didn't go far. She ends up at the beach house, looking to finish her dastardly plan to get Steffy out of her way for good using little Hayes (Bryan David Garlick) as bait.

Here's the look-ahead preview of what's coming up this week:

In the look-ahead preview for the week of June 30, which came out late because the show skipped a day due to breaking news last week, it looks like Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) is back to deliver some news to Liam (Scott Clifton), who tells Hope (Annika Noelle) that he wants as much time as he can get with the people he loves.

Sheila can't stand by any longer, heading to the Malibu House, where she tells Taylor (Rebecca Budig) that Luna "had one more thing to do before she left town." That "thing" turned out to be getting into her merry murderer outfit so that she could catch Steffy.

And that's how the clip ends, with Luna and her gun at the beach house telling Steffy that she wanted to see her there. We can presume that Steffy went there to find Hayes, only to discover that Luna got there first.

It's going to be a very interesting week when it comes to Luna's plans. We know she wants to end this thing with Steffy once and for all, and we also know that MacInnes Wood is due to go on maternity leave very soon. Will this story play into Steffy's upcoming absence from the show? Tune in to find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.