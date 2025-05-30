The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of June 2-6: Steffy and Luna face off

Luna (Lisa Yamada) thinks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is the source of all her problems and she's going to make sure she's never in her way again. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for June 2-6.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 2:

Monday, June 2:

"Deacon is blindsided by the truth about Sheila and Luna. Tensions erupt as Luna and Steffy go head-to-head."

Tuesday, June 3:

"Finn may have promised Steffy that Luna was gone for good, but his heart isn't so sure. Luna layes down the blame, and Steffy's the target for everything she's lost with Finn."

Wednesday, June 4:

"Luna sets a vengeful plan in motion to bring Steffy down. Ridge's unexpected arrival halts a kiss between Electra and Will and sparks a tense discussion about Luna."

Thursday, June 5:

"Sheila's stunning revelation rocks Deacon's world. Luna's mission of revenge escalates, and Steffy's in the crosshairs."

Friday, June 6:

"Sheila opens up to Poppy about her concern for Steffy and Luna. Luna tries to work her magic on Bill, only to be hit with a curveball."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 26

"Deuce is Daphne’s ride to the airport. Carter makes a grand gesture to Hope. Finn makes a request of Liam."

Tuesday, May 27

"When Steffy champions Hope’s happiness, Ridge and Brooke wonder why. Hope gives Carter an answer to his question. Finn and Liam share a rare, heartfelt moment."

Wednesday, May 28

"Sheila advises against it, but Luna sends a lustful text to Will anyway. Sparks fly and tempers flare when Luna confronts Electra, but Electra isn’t backing down without a fight."

Thursday, May 29

"Will confides in Katie, who offers him solid advice. Sheila breaks up the fight between Electra and Luna. Ridge is hesitant when Brooke suggests that they throw Hope a party."

Friday, May 30

"Sheila wants Luna to leave and not make the same mistakes she did. Luna offers Sheila a proposition."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.