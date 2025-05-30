Days of Our Lives spoilers week of June 2-6

There's lots of drama coming up in Salem this week as the calendar turns to June. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of May June 2-6.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of June 2, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 2

"Marlena sticks close to John’s side until the end. Steve and Kayla reminisce. Hope, Shawn, and Ciara rally around Bo. Bo reunites with Zack."

Tuesday, June 3

"All of Salem grieves the loss of John Black. Kristen confides in Brady. Belle pulls back from EJ. Marlena breaks down."

Wednesday, June 4

"Hope, Shawn, and Ciara celebrate a miracle. Marlena’s family and loved ones rally around her. Paul and Andrew decide to go through with their wedding plans."

Thursday, June 5

"Jack and Jennifer return to Salem. Holly comforts Tate. Chad and Cat go on a date. Ari and Gabi argue. Doug III confides in Leo."

Friday, June 6

"Stephanie’s manuscript gets passed around. Kate urges Philip to wake up. Amy, Sophia and Tate tour the hospital. Carrie attempts to comfort Marlena. Jennifer rails to Jack about Chad and Cat."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of May 26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 26

"Kayla works to save John. Brady, Belle, and Paul sit vigil with Marlena. Steve deems John a hero. Sarah throws herself into work. Maggie tears into Xander."

Tuesday, May 27

"Gabi and JJ search for Ari. Doug III asks Leo for help. Chanel consoles Johnny. Sophia begins the adoption process with Melinda."

Wednesday, May 28

"Belle questions Alex. Kate confides in Roman. Johnny runs from his problems. Carrie arrives in Salem to see Marlena and John."

Thursday, May 29

"Maggie confides in Julie. Belle updates Jada. Kristen refuses Brady’s request. Xander and EJ wait for the board vote results."

Friday, May 30

"Will reunites with Marlena. Johnny feels isolated. Kristen confronts EJ. Brady, Belle, Paul, and Eric all take turns at John’s bedside."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.