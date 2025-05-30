General Hospital spoilers week of June 2-6

There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles as the calendar turns to June. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 2-6.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 2, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 2

"Elizabeth makes a discovery. Michael and Kristina reunite. Brook Lynn unleashes her fury. Alexis is in the hot seat. Sonny offers counsel."

Tuesday, June 3

"Michael and Willow’s divorce hearing begins. Sonny opens up to Jason. Trina defends Josslyn. Ric strongarms Alexis. Jordan learns more about Dalton."

Wednesday, June 4

"Brook Lynn and Lulu come face to face. Lucky surprises Elizabeth. Michael takes the stand. Anna puts pressure on Brennan. Laura and Sonny discuss family matters."

Thursday, June 5

"Lucky faces a hard truth. Anna shares her suspicions with Jason. Curtis and Portia host a family gathering. Sasha is overwhelmed. Willow springs into action."

Friday, June 6

"Carly confronts Jason. Cody and Molly get better acquainted. Curtis meets with Jordan. Nina makes a confession. Drew is dismayed."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of May 26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 26: Repeat from November 26, 2024 "Ric calls Kristina back to the stand at Ava’s trial. Liz and Lucky discover that Lulu has disappeared from Turning Woods. Sasha finds out she’s pregnant. Lulu hitches a ride from Cody."

Tuesday, May 27: "Brook Lynn and Dante are on emotional overload. Nina seeks Sonny’s help. Lois has some explaining to do. Sasha’s anxiety is soothed. Cody is filled with regret."

Wednesday, May 28: "Michael’s family welcomes him home. Dante and Brook Lynn reach out to Gio. Chase makes an admission. Nina confides in Maxie."

Thursday, May 29: "Dante confronts Lulu. Michael and Jason debrief. Trina and Kai take their relationship to the next level. Sasha advises Cody. Ned and Brook Lynn have a heart-to-heart."

Friday, May 30: "Liz and Laura reconnect. Ava counsels Nina. Michael issues a request to Sasha. Curtis has reservations. Alexis meets with Lucky and Kristina."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.