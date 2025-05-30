The Young and the Restless spoilers week of June 2-6

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week as the calendar turns to June. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 2-6.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 2 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 2

"Claire and Kyle pull out all of the stops to impress Victor and Nikki, Lily plots to meet Dumas, and Damian asks Audra for a favor."

Tuesday, June 3

"Victor calls Kyle’s bluff, Victoria worries about Cole, and Michael and Lauren dance around their problems."

Wednesday, June 4

"Jack and Diane entertain an invitation, Nick receives an intriguing proposition from Phyllis, and Chelsea gives Adam an ultimatum."

Thursday, June 5

"Victor plots Kyle’s downfall, Victoria receives troubling news, and Lily makes a promise to Nate."

Friday, June 6

"Billy struggles to keep the peace between Phyllis and Sally, Mariah is troubled by her past, and Victoria opens up to Nikki."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 26: "Phyllis puts Amanda in a difficult position, Billy makes a promise to Sally, and Holden shares a secret with Claire."

Tuesday, May 27: "Victor and Adam retaliate against Billy, Lily demands answers from Amanda, and Lauren worries about Michael’s decision making."

Wednesday, May 28: "Nikki receives a special gift from Victor, Kyle and Claire put their plan in motion, and Traci returns home."

Thursday, May 29: "Ashley shares surprising news with Jack, Phyllis confides in Daniel, and Amanda is forced to make a tough decision."

Friday, May 30: "Family and friends gather to celebrate Nikki, Lily stands her ground, and Dumas sends a cryptic message to Genoa City."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.