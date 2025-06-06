The Young and the Restless spoilers week of June 9-13

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 9-13.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of June 9

General Hospital spoilers week of June 9-13

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of June 9-13

Beyond the Gates spoilers week of June 9-13

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of June 9-13

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 9 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 9

"Phyllis celebrates a win, Mariah experiences déjà vu’, and Sharon makes a promise to Nick."

Tuesday, June 10

"Victor encourages Audra to play dirty, Damian and Holden’s friendship is tested, and Jack and Diane agree to meet Dumas."

Wednesday, June 11

"Victor gives Adam an ultimatum, Chelsea seeks Nikki’s advice, and Sally does damage control for Billy."

Thursday, June 12

"Victor drives a hard bargain with Chelsea, Kyle receives Claire’s blessing, and Audra keeps a secret from Nate."

Friday, June 13

"Devon protects his family’s legacy, Christine and Danny return home, and Tessa stands her ground with Phyllis."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 2 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 2: "Claire and Kyle pull out all of the stops to impress Victor and Nikki, Lily plots to meet Dumas, and Damian asks Audra for a favor."

Tuesday, June 3: "Victor calls Kyle’s bluff, Victoria worries about Cole, and Michael and Lauren dance around their problems."

Wednesday, June 4: "Jack and Diane entertain an invitation, Nick receives an intriguing proposition from Phyllis, and Chelsea gives Adam an ultimatum."

Thursday, June 5: "Victor plots Kyle’s downfall, Victoria receives troubling news, and Lily makes a promise to Nate."

Friday, June 6: "Billy struggles to keep the peace between Phyllis and Sally, Mariah is troubled by her past, and Victoria opens up to Nikki."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.