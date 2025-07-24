Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie ruins Anita’s big night?

When it comes to Beyond the Gates’ Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant), she may be the least popular person in all of Fairmont Crest, but she certainly creates the most buzz.

After nearly killing Laura (Destiny Love) twice, blowing up Ted (Keith Robinson) and Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) marriage and continually taking jabs at Nicole in the aftermath, even prompting the good doc to attack her in public, Leslie looks to be itching for her next chance at public humiliation for the Duprees. Which brings us to the reunion for Anita’s (Tamara Tunie) supergroup, The Articulates.

After failing to re-launch the group on a full-scale reunion tour, thanks to words from Vernon (Clifton Davis), Anita, Tracy (Maria Howell) and Sharon (Bonita Brisker) have at least decided to commit to a reunion concert date. Judging by the following clip, it appears the big show occurs soon. Unfortunately for the girls' group, the return to the stage may not be as triumphant thanks to Leslie.

The fact that Leslie appears to have invited herself to The Articulates’ big day spells trouble. She previously vowed to cause more problems for the Duprees, and it’s possible she’s ready to make good on her promise (we still don’t know what her gripe is with the Duprees, considering Ted and Bill are the ones who wronged her, but we digress). If we’re correct, then we have to ask, "What stunt will Leslie pull next?"

We actually can’t be sure what Leslie may be up to. However, if we were to guess, we suspect that it’s possible that between now and the concert, she learns of a deep, dark Dupree secret and threatens to expose it. Should this be the case, then we have to believe there’s a chance she finds out that Martin (Brandon Claybon) killed a man and that Vernon, Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and Ted were among those to help cover up the crime.

Brandon Claybon in Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

This is dangerous information in Leslie's hands, and she certainly would weaponize it for her benefit. Given she’s not currently employed, she could leverage the secret into another payday for herself. However, if pure revenge is on the mind, then exposing it to concertgoers is certainly something Leslie would do.

So is Leslie again about to pull one over on the Dupree/Richardson clan? Well, we’ll just have to keep watching to find out.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.