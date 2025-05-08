Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie discovers another Dupree family secret?

The proverbial cat is out of the bag on Beyond the Gates now that Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) ruined Ted (Maurice Johnson) and Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) anniversary party with the news that she had an affair with Ted and birthed his child. Leslie rocked the Richard and Dupree families to their core, and the fallout has only just begun. Nicole is still searching for what to do next, and we have a feeling she may let revenge guide her hand sooner or later. So Leslie may want to watch her back.

However, Leslie couldn’t be less concerned with anyone’s feelings or schemes other than her own. She’s reveling in the “win” of humbling Ted, and appears not to have any plans of leaving town. With that in mind, we think it’s highly likely that she’ll cause more trouble for Fairmont Crest’s premier families. To do that effectively though, she’ll need some intel, and what’s better intel than another secret these power players don’t want out.

If we’re talking secrets, then the big one that comes to mind is whatever Martin (Brandon Claybon) did that Vernon (Clifton Davis), Anita (Tamara Tunie) and Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) have helped cover up all these years. Considering we think the mystery in this case is deadly, if Leslie gains access to this information, she could really do some damage to the Duprees. Now we imagine it would be hard for Leslie to come across this secret, so we think she could learn something else instead.

Karla Mosley and Sean Freeman, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

What if, donning one of her many wigs in disguise, Leslie lurks in the shadows and overhears a conversation between Dani (Karla Mosley) and Andre (Sean Freeman) talking about their hot and steamy romance? Or better yet, what if Leslie spots Dani and Andre in the midst of a makeout session? Although Dani and Andre have tossed around the idea of going public with their romance, they haven’t made a conclusive decision yet, knowing they may not get family approval. After all, Dani is Nicole’s sister, and Andre is Nicole’s nephew by marriage via Ted. Some of the Duprees may think this is all too close for comfort.

If Leslie stumbles upon the #Dandre news, we can imagine her sauntering into the country club or Vernon’s house again, and dropping the bombshell for sport. It would be another dagger for Ted and Nicole in particular. Furthermore, Leslie may loop in Bill for good measure to see him squirm, knowing another man is making his ex-wife grin from ear to ear.

Of course, we will just have to wait and see what Leslie actually does next, but we believe she’s ready to continue stirring up trouble.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.