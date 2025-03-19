Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani and Andre caught by…?
The clandestine romance is bound to be discovered.
Despite Beyond the Gates’ Dani (Karla Mosley) being obsessed with her ex-husband Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and Andre (Sean Freeman) wanting to be with Ashley (Jen Jacob), they both still manage to carry on in a secret romance. Although Dani may run hot and cold with Andre as to when she wants to hit the sheets, they have an overall undeniable chemistry. This of course is a bit problematic.
Dani and Andre are in-laws by extension. He’s the nephew of Ted (Maurice Johnson), her sister Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) husband. While Dani and Andre aren’t related by blood, the mere proximity of their familial relations can get sticky. We envision Nicole won’t be happy with her sister’s choice of “rebound.” For that matter, Dani’s own children, along with Kat (Colby Muhammad) and Martin (Brandon Claybon), probably won’t be team #Andi (or #Dandre) either.
Although Dani and Andre are so far committed to running around in secret, this is the soap world, so someone is bound to figure out what they’re doing. When that happens, we’re predicting some fireworks will soon follow. So who do we think is the lucky person to find out about the romance? Well, we have three guesses.
Our first guess is Kat. She seems to have a good read on people, so she may suspect her aunt and cousin are behaving oddly when in the same setting. If she sees them actively avoiding one another or being overly talkative with each other, Kat may put two and two together. We also can’t rule out that given how close Kat is with Andre, he may spill his secret himself.
If not Kat, then we suspect Hayley (Marquita Goings). She’s slowly transforming into a viable opponent for Dani, and learning a secret like this would give her quite the upper hand on the former Mrs. Bill Hamilton. Hayley could even use the information to blackmail Dani into “behaving” (temporarily anyway, as Dani doesn’t exactly toe the line for anyone).
The last and final guess we have is Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli). Dani’s drinking is slowly getting out of hand, and drunken lips tend to say things they probably shouldn’t. It’s not hard to imagine a drunken Dani spilling details of her adult activities to Vanessa, who likely will be shocked. Dani could swear her to secrecy, but will Vanessa betray her and tell? After all, Vanessa is friends with Nicole too.
New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
