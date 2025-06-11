I enjoy the dynamic between Beyond the Gates’ Dani and Andre, but she’s admittedly starting to work a nerve

It’s been a few months since Beyond the Gates first premiered on CBS, and without question, my favorite couple on the series isn’t technically a couple. I’m talking about Dani (Karla Mosley) and Andre (Sean Freeman), of course.

Beyond them being incredibly beautiful on their own and gorgeous as a couple, they have an undeniable chemistry. Honestly, their connection has seemed more fiery and magnetic than that between Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) and Ted (formerly Maurice Johnson, currently Keith Robinson), and I thought this prior to the Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) bombshell. Heck, I’d even say it was hotter than whatever Hayley (Marquita Goings) and Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) have going on.

Sean Freeman and Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

I’m also a fan of the amount of care Andre pours into Dani. When she was spiraling over the end of her marriage and Bill’s recoupling with Hayley, Andre was right there to lend a sympathetic ear and convince her that using booze to console her emotions wasn’t the way to go.

Additionally, the photographer has been remarkably patient with Dani. Although he didn’t expect to fall for her, he has. And despite telling her that on multiple occasions and wanting them to take things to the next level, she’s denied him anything more than romps in the hay. Outside of telling Pamela (Cady McClain), Dani refuses to tell anyone she’s been hooking up with Andre, and up until the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on June 10, she didn’t even really want to go anywhere with him, fearful they’d be caught together. Keep in mind, she’s put up all these barriers, all while continuing to go on and on about Bill.

This brings me to my big issue. I’m tired of her Bill infatuation. I completely understand that he was her husband for years and they share two daughters, but the man treated her like garbage. She claimed he had multiple affairs on her during the course of their relationship, and he married his daughter’s best friend, another woman he cheated on Dani with. To top it off, Bill callously had Dani sit through his wedding to Hayley and moved his new bride into the same gated community as his ex-wife.

Sean Freeman, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Oh, and how many times does Bill have to rudely tell his ex he’s not interested in her and put her down, before Dani realizes that he isn’t her Prince Charming and their life together may not have been the fairytale?

As far as I can tell, Dani has a great man in Andre. He wants to be with her, says nothing but kind things and he clearly makes her smile. I want her to let herself just be with Andre, before he decides he can no longer do this dance with her. Again, I’m fully aware that getting over a marriage can be hard. But can Dani do a better job at trying before she ruins my favorite Beyond the Gates relationship?

