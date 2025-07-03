There’s only one woman for Beyond the Gates’ Andre, so I hope he chooses wisely

From the moment Beyond the Gates’ Dani (Karla Mosley) decided to soothe some of her pain caused by Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) by hooking up with Andre (Sean Freeman), I’ve found myself a big supporter of the hot and steamy duo.

Andre and Dani may not be an official couple, but I’ll say it over and over again that #Dandre has the best chemistry in Fairmont Crest. Although Dani has been struggling to get over Bill, and Andre was trying to suppress his feelings for Ashley (Jen Jacob) when she was together with Derek (Ben Gavin), the way Dani and Andre show up for each other is very sweet to watch.

With that being said, now that Ashley and Derek have split, Ashley is in full pursuit of Andre, and I’m not a fan by any means. For starters, Ashley recently asking Andre out for a date was a bit disheartening, as she did so shortly after Derek dumped her. Sure, Ashley has been fighting romantic feelings for Andre for a while. However, everything about this date screams “rebound.” She even noted the need to get back out in the dating world, which even gave Andre pause about accepting the invitation.

There’s also something missing with the dynamic between Andre and Ashley. While they both clearly have an attraction for each other, I'm just not convinced they're compatible.

To compare this with another show in the soap world, The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been in a love triangle with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) for years. While he has chemistry with both women, his dynamic with Brooke is by far the superior one (despite #Bridge never being able to get it right for long).

If that comparison doesn’t work, let’s go to Grey’s Anatomy. In an earlier season, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) found herself stuck between Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and Finn (Chris O'Donnell). Although Meredith had a spark with Finn and on paper they should have been the perfect match, her chemistry with Derek was just too potent and powerful. In case it wasn’t clear, Andre is Meredith in this scenario, while Dani is Derek and Ashley is Finn.

Now zeroing back in on #Dandre, I think we can all agree there’s more to their dynamic than their smoking heat in the bedroom. He cared enough about her to help her kick her growing alcohol dependency, and she went to bat for him against her sister (although she’s now taking heat from Nicole [Daphnée Duplaix] for dating him).

All in all, I just hope writers are on the same page with me in regards to Dani and Andre. But unfortunately, I have reason to be hesitant based on the following preview for the episodes airing during the week of July 7.

Next on #BeyondTheGates: Hayley and Leslie put their heads together, Kat vs. Eva, Dani sees Andre with Ashley, and more! So much drama, and we have to wait an extra week to see it! 😭😭😭 #BTG pic.twitter.com/EpJ6fM3UocJune 28, 2025