Beyond the Gates spoilers: new heartthrob sweeps Dani off her feet but riles up…?

As much as we would love Beyond the Gates’ Dani (Karla Mosley) and Andre (Sean Freeman) to stop playing games and respectively cut off romantic feelings for Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and Ashley (Jen Jacob), the model and photographer continue to make their dynamic complicated.

Want more soap stories? Be sure you sign up for our official newsletter, What to Watch Soapbox. We talk spoilers, get into some of our favorite (and least favorite moments from the week) and share some casting news.

This is in spite of the fact that the duo has amazing chemistry, the Duprees largely approve of Dani being with him and Andre wanting to initially commit to her. Now, Andre is ready to throw his weight behind a relationship with Ashley, which we can only assume will aggravate Dani.

Well, let’s say Andre and Ashley do become an item, and Dani opts not to fight for “her man.” With Andre off the board and Bill happily married to Hayley (Marquita Goings) (although we suspect that marriage is living on borrowed time), Dani may be owed another love interest to blow into Fairmont Crest. Thankfully for her, Beyond the Gates’ creator Michele Val Jean and executive producer Sheila Ducksworth recently shared that a “hot male” is headed to the show’s canvas. Ducksworth in particular stated, “I can’t say who just yet, but I will say longtime soap fans all know and love him!”

While we can speculate on which familiar actor is headed to the soap, we might as well speculate who he may be paired with in a romantic situation, if romance is on the table. Again, that brings us back to Dani. If our suspicion here is correct, while we think Dani may soon find herself grinning from ear to ear, we don’t think everyone in town will be jumping with glee.

Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

We can imagine a scenario where the heartthrob heading to town is actually an old flame of Dani’s. Someone who once served as a rival to Bill for Dani’s heart, once upon a time. Bill probably wouldn’t be happy to see this mystery man and may even find himself getting jealous, despite him now being married to his former mistress.

Andre may also feel a certain way seeing Dani fall hard for a man, even getting into a relationship with him. After all, Andre tried a few times to take things to the next level with Dani, but she wasn’t going for it. So to see her move on quickly and more seriously with someone other than him, and even Bill, may cause Andre to be jealous as well.

At the moment, this possible development in Dani’s love life is based in theory. However, we can definitely envision it happening in the near future.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors