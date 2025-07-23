Beyond the Gates spoilers: Hayley has a surrogate, and the surrogate brings trouble?

Admittedly, it was easy for us to write off Beyond the Gates’ Dani (Karla Mosley) when she hurled accusations at Hayley (Marquita Goings) about the new Mrs. Bill Hamilton faking her pregnancy. Dani hasn’t been the most rational in the wake of her husband leaving her for their daughter’s best friend. Heck, she even pulled a gun on Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and Hayley on the day of their nuptials.

In the weeks since Hayley announced she’s expecting a bundle of joy, it’s starting to appear that Dani was actually correct. In particular, Hayley has proven to be extremely cagey around the topic of an ultrasound for her unborn child. Weeks ago, she even refused to get one when she was allegedly having pregnancy complications after an argument with Dani.

Then, in the Beyond the Gates episode airing on July 22, Hayley magically appeared in front of Bill with a sonogram of their alleged baby. He was thrilled to see the progress of his child. However, later alone on the phone, she asks someone if they’re okay and need anything, before assuring the person she’ll be in touch later. Right away, we had to ask. Does Hayley have a surrogate?

Marquita Goings, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

If Haley is indeed hoping to pull off a pregnancy scam here, she’ll need a baby at the end of her fake pregnancy term. So her having a surrogate makes sense. Although at this juncture, we can’t quite picture how she fakes a delivery and pretends to go through all that occurs with a new mother post-delivery, but we digress.

Additionally, because this is the soap world, we can’t help but have a strong suspicion that a secret surrogacy won’t go to plan. In particular, we imagine Hayley’s could-be surrogate realizing she can get a lot more money out of Hayley and blackmailing her. Then, when Hayley tries putting her foot down, the surrogate blows Hayley’s world apart with the truth. Along those lines, can you picture the grin of satisfaction that Dani would plaster across her face, knowing she was right all along?

On a final note, if Hayley does have a surrogate, we have to then wonder about the baby’s paternity. If the child belongs to Bill, how was Hayley able to get his sauce for this special recipe without the savvy attorney knowing?

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.