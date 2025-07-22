Beyond the Gates spoilers: Jacob is devastated after being betrayed by…?

If you’re a fan of daytime, then you probably already know that the good guy doesn’t always win. This is a lesson that Beyond the Gates’ Jacob (Jibre Hordges) appears not to know, as he’s proven relentless in his pursuit of exposing Detective Marcel (Darryl W. Handy) and unearthing Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) secret crime.

Now in the beginning stages of Jacob’s investigation, he at least had the support and journalism skills of Smitty (Mike Manning). Smitty, too, suspected that Marcel was a corrupt cop. However, once Smitty learned that one of Marcel’s dirty deeds while on the force was covering up Martin’s murder, Smitty backed off his pursuit and stonewalled Jacob.

Smitty may be upset with Martin for lying all of these years and letting Vernon (Clifton Davis) spearhead this cover-up, but at the end of the day, Martin is still Smitty’s husband and the father of their two children.

Jacob is not only getting pushback from Smitty now, but he’s also not finding any support for his investigation from his father, the top cop in Fairmont Crest, Chief Elon Hawthorne (Malachi Malik). Elon, of course, was an active participant in covering up Martin’s crime and knows Marcel dabbles in the grey area, so he wants his son to let this investigation go, knowing all the people it can implicate and the potential fallout.

Joining the list of Jacob’s opposition is Naomi (Arielle Prepetit). In the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on July 21, he vented his frustrations with Naomi and the possibility that Martin committed a crime, and she echoed his father’s sentiment that he should let this all go. He was taken aback by her response and accused her of wanting to do the Dupree way, but she unwavered in her commitment to her family, even noting the Duprees are Jacob’s family too.

Having said all of that, we think Jacob is not going to let this go, which means someone is bound to try and stop him. Who might this person be, you ask? Well, if our hunch proves correct, we think Elon may be compelled to sideline his son at work, either suspending him or firing him altogether.

It’s not hard to imagine Elon, in an effort to protect his son from Joey (Jon Lindstrom), prevents Jacob from using his badge officially to dig any deeper into this whole mess. The mobster would likely have no qualms about eliminating Jacob if he traced things to him, so Elon may deduce he would rather have his son alive and angry with him than dead. The question in the aftermath of such a decision would be if even that is enough to stop Jacob?

It should be noted that this is all largely based in theory, but we can’t shake the feeling that Jacob is gearing up for some trouble, warranted or not.