You can now watch hit family-friendly movie at home for these final days of summer

Parents may be scouring for activities for their little ones as we reach the tail end of summer, which means it’s the perfect time for a popular, family-friendly movie from this year to become available at-home — Lilo & Stitch. As of Tuesday, July 22, those in the US can buy or rent Lilo & Stitch via digital on-demand platforms.

The live-action adaptation of the favorite Disney animated movie, Lilo & Stitch is one of the biggest 2025 movies. It earned a “Fresh” score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences made it “Verified Hot” with a 92% positive score. They backed that up at the box office, with Lilo & Stitch earning the second most money at the US box office as of publication behind A Minecraft Movie.

Now, whether you saw it in movie theaters and want to rewatch it or are looking forward to seeing the movie for the first time, you can do so from your own home, watching Lilo & Stitch on-demand through the likes of Prime Video, Google play and more.

Lilo & Stitch follows a mischievous alien that crash lands in Hawai’i and, confused as a strange looking dog, is taken in by a young girl named Lilo. Together they form a bond, teaching Stitch what it means to be part of a family.

For those that are interested in owning a physical DVD copy of Lilo & Stitch over a digital copy, the wait will be a little longer, as the Lilo & Stitch DVD won’t release until August 26.

And for those wondering about Lilo & Stitch’s streaming plans, we know it will premiere on Disney Plus, but an exact date for that hasn’t been shared as of yet.

The Disney live-action adaptations of classic animated movies has been a trend for a while, but Lilo & Stitch is widely viewed as one of the better ones from recent years; particularly over the other Disney live-action movie from earlier in 2025, Snow White. In fact, we already know that we are getting Lilo & Stitch 2 in a few years.

Lilo & Stitch also was one of two big live-action adaptations that dominated the summer box office, the other being How to Train Your Dragon, which is also now available to watch at home.

Watch the trailer for Lilo & Stitch right here: