Snow White: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the live action remake

Disney is going deep into the well for one of its next movies, as it will once again tell the story of Snow White, this time in live action.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs made history as the first feature-length animated movie and has been one of the most iconic parts of Disney's brand in its 100-plus years. With the studio having made live-action remakes of many of its other animated classics (Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Aladdin and more), it is now Snow White's turn (though there are plenty more in the pipeline).

Find out everything you need to know about Snow White (that is the official title, removing "the Seven Dwarfs") right here.

Eighty-eight years after the original Snow White animated movie came out, its live action remake hits the screen. To be precise, Disney is releasing Snow White on March 21, 2025.

This is just one of many big Disney movies expected to come out in 2025. The studio also tentatively has the new Pixar movie Elio, a live-action Moana, Zootopia 2 and Tron: Ares. That's not even including their Marvel lineup, which features Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts.

Snow White cast

Playing Snow White, the fairest of them all, is Rachel Zegler. Zegler has already headlined a number of major movies, including Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Set to take on the iconic role of the Evil Queen is Gal Gadot. This is a turn to the villainous side for the Wonder Woman actress, who in the last few years has also been seen in Heart of Stone, Death on the Nile, Red Notice and made a surprise return to the Fast and Furious franchise in Fast X.

Gal Gadot in Snow White (Image credit: Disney)

The only other confirmed cast member at this time is Andrew Burnap, who is slated to play Jonathan (likely Snow White's Prince Charming). Burnap's previous credits include Under the Banner of Heaven and WeCrashed.

Snow White plot

We all pretty much know the classic fairy tale of Snow White and how Disney told its original animated version. The synopsis that Disney has provided doesn't offer anything new, as it describes the live action adaptation as a magical music adventure that "journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy and Sneezy."

However there will be some new songs, written by the Oscar-winning duo behind La La Land and The Greatest Showman's music, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Though we’re willing to bet a number of the classic Snow White songs ("Heigh Ho," for example) will pop up in the movie.

Snow White trailer

Disney unveiled the first teaser trailer for Snow White at its 2024 D23 Expo, and then made it available online. You can watch it directly below:

Disneyâ€™s Snow White | Teaser Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

Marc Webb movies

Marc Webb is the director of Snow White. Here is a look at his list of feature directing credits to date:

500 Days of Summer (2009)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Gifted (2017)

The Only Living Boy in New York (2017)