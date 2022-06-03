Fast X: release date, cast and everything we know about the latest Fast & Furious movie

As Fast X marks the 10th entry of the Fast & Furious franchise, it’s incredible to think how these movies have evolved from their humble beginnings. Starting out as a story about a cop going undercover into a street racing gang that is pulling off a series of heists of electronic devices (we’re talking DVD players), the franchise has essentially become about superheroes tasked with saving the world numerous times with spectacular vehicular stunts. But hey, it’s been a fun ride to get to where we are and fans are unsurprisingly excited to see what’s next with Fast X.

That feeling is amplified considering Fast X is the first of what is being billed as a two-part conclusion to the series that has now spanned more than 20 years. What lies in store for Dominic Toretto, Letty, Roman, Tej and the rest of your favorite Fast & Furious characters? Here’s everything that we know about Fast X.

Fast X has a scheduled release date of May 19, 2023. Whether that is going to be the worldwide debut of the movie or if it will race into some countries a little earlier, we don’t know at this time. It is also expected that Fast X will have an exclusive run in movie theaters when it is released, just as F9 did when it was released in 2021.

For those who are curious, there is no information as of yet on when Fast & Furious 11 (as we’ll tentatively call it) is going to be released.

What is the Fast X plot?

The specifics for the Fast X plot have been kept under lock and key, but as we’ve already mentioned, this franchise continues to go bigger and bigger, though that may be a tall order following F9 sending two of its characters to space.

One thing we do know is that Cipher (Charlize Theron) is back in this movie, so she will continue to be a thorn in the side of our heroes. Beyond that we’ll just have to wait and see. We’ll keep this section updated as any new information comes out.

Who is in the Fast X cast?

The main Fast & Furious crew are all coming back for Fast X, headlined by Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, but also including Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty, Tyrese Gibson’s Roman, Ludacris’ Tej, Nathalie Emmanuel’s Ramsey, Sung Kang’s Han and Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto. In addition, as we alluded to above, Charlize Theron’s Cipher is also back to once again be a key antagonist, as she has been since The Fate of the Furious.

There are a number of other returning characters from past Fast & Furious movies in Fast X. This includes Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody, Michael Rooker as Buddy and Cardi B as Leysa. Other favorite characters, from Helen Mirren’s Queenie, Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw and John Cena’s Jakob Toretto, have not been confirmed as appearing in Fast X. Plus, Dwayne Johnson has long been on the record that he is done playing his character Hobbs in the main Fast & Furious franchise, meaning he's only likely to appear in spinoffs like Hobbs & Shaw.

Now that we’ve talked about all the familiar faces, there are some exciting new additions to the Fast & Furious family. Among the new cast members are Jason Momoa (Aquaman), who looks to be playing a new villain, while Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) and Daniela Melchoir (The Suicide Squad) are all playing unknown roles. We do know, however, that Oscar-winner Rita Moreno (West Side Story) is joining Fast X to play grandma Toretto.

Who is the Fast X director?

Louis Leterrier is directing Fast X. This marks Leterrier’s first outing with the Fast & Furious franchise, though he is well versed in the action genre having directed the first two Transporter movies, Unleashed, The Incredible Hulk and Now You See Me. Letterier also directed multiple episodes of Netflix’s original series Lupin and most recently the movie The Takedown.

That’s the short answer to who is directing Fast X, but there’s a more complicated backstory. Originally, Justin Lin was set to direct Fast X in addition to being one of the writer’s on the script. Lin helped revitalize the franchise and directed The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 and F9. However, shortly after production began, Lin announced that he was stepping down as director (opens in new tab), though he remains a producer on the movie. The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) detailed some of the behind-the-scenes elements that supposedly led to Lin’s departure from the movie.

Is there a Fast X trailer?

Fast X is still in production, so no, there is no trailer for the movie at this time. As soon as any footage of Fast X is shared we will have it for you right here.

Diesel did share the logo for the movie via Instagram when the production got underway:

How to watch the Fast & Furious movies online?

While you wait to see Fast X, you can watch all of the Fast & Furious movies online right now. Here’s where you can find the movies: