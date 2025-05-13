Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning reactions lie between 'greatest action movie ever' and 'maximalist mess'

I am seeing Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning next Wednesday, with a review to follow shortly, but a number of critics were among the first to see Tom Cruise’s final Mission: Impossible movie on Monday, May 12. While official reviews won’t start being published until Wednesday, May 14, many of those in attendance shared their Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning reactions on social media, giving us our first sense of what’s in store with the highly anticipated summer blockbuster movie.

Probably to no one’s surprise, the action/stunt sequences received near universal acclaim from those that attended preview screenings, with many proclaiming the eighth entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise one of the best of the bunch, a fitting finale and at least one critic describing the movie as “one of the greatest action movies of all time.”

However, others did have some notes and teased varying degrees of enjoyment of the movie rather than universal acclaim.

Movie fans everywhere will be able to make their own determination on Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning when it premieres everywhere on May 23. But if you’re curious about what is being said about the movie, here’s a quick recap of some of its early reactions.

It definitely seems like the majority of critics that have seen the movie are positive on it as a showstopping blockbuster. Comments included critics saying it’s “everything you want out of an action movie and oh so much more;” “an exhilarating rush for the head & heart;” “[i]f you thought you’d seen it all in this franchise, this redefines what’s impossible.”

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning is everything you want out of an action movie and oh so much more. It is THE movie event of the year - the most insane stunts I’ve ever seen and the most heart an M:I movie has ever had. It is why you see movies, plain and simple. 5 stars. pic.twitter.com/Atx16kD42EMay 13, 2025

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning rips! Loved it. An exhilarating adrenaline rush for the head & heart & immersive, awe-inducing stuntacular of the highest order. McQ, @TomCruise & Co have crafted the gold standard - a brilliant, bold actioner for the ages. See it BIG & LOUD. pic.twitter.com/LbodfHWReyMay 13, 2025

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning stands as one of the greatest action movies of all time. The tension, stunts, direction, editing, everything borders on perfection.Tom Cruise delivers yet another legendary performance, and the production value is simply insane. If you… pic.twitter.com/6WAs4ulX1DMay 13, 2025

As for those that had critiques of the movie, most admitted that the action pieces were “extraordinary” and filled with “jaw-clenching suspense,” but also were less thrilled with what some called as “tsunami of exposition and flashbacks” and a “maximalist mess,” with too many ideas. One early viewer went as far to say it was their least favorite entry in the franchise.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING is a maximalist mess; our boys have too many ideas for a movie again, making a somber series tribute with a janky FAIL SAFE-like nuclear arms plot. Oddly light on action. The big set-pieces are extraordinary. I liked it! Hoped to love it pic.twitter.com/KGpvA8l67OMay 13, 2025

#MissionImpossible/#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning is action spectacle brimming with jaw-clenching suspense. That is, when it isn’t drowning in a tsunami of exposition & flashbacks. Really good when it’s firing on all cylinders, but overall, mixed. pic.twitter.com/Nr1EdGG2HdMay 13, 2025

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning is the weakest of the franchise. Its plot is unnecessarily convoluted and the almost 3 hour runtime feels like a slog. The theme of these films is the team, and that seems to have gotten lost here. Very disappointed and really missed Ilsa. pic.twitter.com/ECe7YSmQboMay 13, 2025

The official synopsis for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning simply reads “Our lives are the sum of our choices,” but for those that need a refresher the movie is a continuation of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, picking up two months after the events of that movie. Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team are still working to stop the artificial intelligence system known as The Entity that threatens the entire world order. Joining Cruise in this mission are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman and Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read WTW's official Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning review for our thoughts; as far as the consensus, Dead Reckoning received a 96% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. Can Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning top that?

We’ll find out as reviews come out in the coming days and we get closer to the movie’s May 23 release date. In the meantime, watch the trailer for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning right here: