‘Mission: Impossible 7’: release date, cast and everything we know about the Tom Cruise movie

Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is back to save the world once again in Mission: Impossible 7 (the working title, probably). The Mission: Impossible movie franchise dates back to 1996 and is defined by Cruise and the incredible stunts that he performs — the wire hanging scene, climbing the Burj Khalifa, doing a HALO skydive and clinging to the outside of a plane as it takes off being some of the most memorable.

Even as Tom Cruise approaches 60, the Mission: Impossible movies seemingly get better as they go along. The last entry, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, is the highest rated in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes (97% “Fresh”) and had the best box office of any of the previous movies ($791 million worldwide).

So how will Cruise raise the stakes in this new entry to the action franchise? Here’s everything we know about Mission: Impossible 7.

Bringing Mission: Impossible 7 to fans has been a tough task almost on par with Ethan Hunt’s typical missions, as the movie has been delayed multiple times, including most recently being moved yet again, with its planned release now set for July 14, 2023, per multiple reports .

Mission: Impossible - Fallout was released in 2018 and the hope was that Mission: Impossible 7 would fall quickly on its heels with a July 2020 release. However, in the early days of the pandemic it was moved from that July 2020 date to December 2020, only for it to be moved again to Nov. 19, 2021, then to May 27, 2022, and then again to Sept. 30, 2022.

Part of the reason for the delays was the challenges of doing production during the pandemic. Production was shut down multiple times, first at the beginning of the pandemic and then again in 2021 when there were cases among the crew. At one point during production, Cruise was captured on audio criticizing crew members for not following COVID safety protocols.

With the new date for Mission: Impossible 7, the shift impacts Mission: Impossible 8 (which is being filmed back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 7), which has been moved from its previous date of July 7, 2023 to June 28, 2024.

‘Mission: Impossible’ cast

Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise has been at the center of the Mission: Impossible franchise since the very beginning as IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent Ethan Hunt. It has become one of the actor’s most iconic roles in a career that also includes movies like Top Gun (getting its own sequel, Top Gun: Maverick), Risky Business and Jerry Maguire. While there were originally thoughts that Cruise would hand the franchise off to Jeremy Renner after the latter was introduced in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Cruise remains a constant and the driving force behind the movies (Renner left the franchise after Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation). However, Mission: Impossible has built up a team to go along with Cruise over its last few movies.

The IMF team that supports Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is led by Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell (around since Mission: Impossible), Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn (around since Mission: Impossible III) and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust (around since Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation). There are also some tenuous allies from past movies that will be returning for Mission: Impossible 7, including Vanessa Kirby’s White Widow and Angela Bassett’s Erika Sloane, both of whom debuted in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, as well as Henry Czerny, who played Eugene Kittridge in the original Mission: Impossible.

Making their Mission: Impossible debuts with this seventh entry are going to be Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Captain America: The First Avenger), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Stranger Things), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rob Delaney (Home Sweet Home Alone, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Charles Parnell (The Last Ship, Top Gun: Maverick), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire, Perry Mason) and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, The Favourite).

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ director

Mission: Impossible went through four different directors with the first four movies of the franchise, including Brian De Palma, John Woo, JJ Abrams and Brad Bird. However, since Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, the franchise has been shepherded by Christopher McQuarrie, who is once again serving as director for Mission: Impossible 7 (and Mission: Impossible 8).

The Mission: Impossible movies have been McQuarrie’s calling card as a director, though he had previously directed Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher (2012). Prior to taking over as a director, McQuarrie was best known as a writer, having penned The Usual Suspects and other Tom Cruise movies like Valkyrie, Jack Reacher and Edge of Tomorrow. McQuarrie has also written all of the Mission: Impossible movies that he has directed.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ plot

Unsurprisingly, there is almost no information on what the plot of Mission: Impossible 7 is going to be, but we can assume that Ethan Hunt and his IMF team will have to race against the clock to save the world from some kind of imminent destruction (if it ain’t broke).

While specific plot details are being kept secret, we have gotten some inklings on what stunts Tom Cruise will be performing for audiences’ enjoyment.

At the 2021 CinemaCon event, footage from Mission: Impossible 7 was shown to attendees, particularly of a stunt that saw Cruise ride a motorcycle off a cliff, which then becomes a base jump. In a pr e-recorded message to that audience, Cruise said, “This is far and away the most dangerous thing I’ve attempted; we’ve been working on this for years. I wanted to do it since a little kid.”

Behind-the-scenes footage of the stunt was shared last fall. Check it out below:

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ trailer

That behind-the-scenes footage of Cruise’s incredible stunt is all we have for Mission: Impossible 7 right now, as a trailer for the movie has yet to be released. Unfortunately, with the delay in the movie’s release date, it’s probably going to be a longer wait than we initially hoped for the first Mission: Impossible 7 trailer. Maybe we’ll get a teaser with Top Gun: Maverick in May, but it’s really anyone’s guess at when the first look for Mission: Impossible 7 will arrive.