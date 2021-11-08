‘Home Sweet Home Alone’: Trailer, cast and everything we know about the ‘Home Alone’ reboot

Ever since its debut in 1990, Home Alone has been a holiday staple for many, but for the new generation of young movie lovers out there, they will soon be getting their own version of the holiday comedy, Home Sweet Home Alone, a brand new Disney Plus original movie.

The original Home Alone famously starred Macaulay Culkin as the mischievous Kevin McCallister, who is left, you guessed it, home alone by his family as they go abroad for Christmas. Kevin is then forced to defend his home from a pair of burglars expecting an easy score. Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Catherine O’Hara starred in the Chris Columbus-directed movie.

Read on to find out who’s being left home alone this time, what ingenious traps will they set and everything else that you need to know about Home Sweet Home Alone.

What is the plot of ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’?

It’s very easy to break down the plot of the original Home Alone to something like “kid sets up traps to beat the crap out of a pair of burglars,” especially considering this third-act of the 1990 film has been ripped off a number of times in different films, including even the James Bond entry Skyfall. But while we all enjoy laughing at Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern getting hit in the face with some paint cans, Home Alone also made sure to tell a story of a young boy who learns just how much he loves his family (even if they steal the last piece of pizza).

Home Sweet Home Alone will be trying to find that some kind of balance, as evident by its official synopsis:

“Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers … and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

Who is in the ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ cast?

The original Home Alone had a strong ensemble that included the previously mentioned Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Catherine O’Hara, as well as the likes of John Heard, John Candy, Roberts Blossom and a young Kieran Culkin. Home Sweet Home Alone has managed to pull together its own impressive ensemble of current comedians.

Leading the way in the role of Max Mercer is going to be young Archie Yates. The 12-year-old actor made his feature debut in Jojo Rabbit as Jojo’s best friend Yorki. Home Sweet Home Alone is only his second feature film role and his first leading role.

The adults in Home Sweet Home Alone consist of Ellie Kemper (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2) as the two thieves who attempt to break into Matt’s home; Aisling Bea (This Way Up) and Pete Holmes (Crashing) as Max’s parents; as well as Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), Andrew Daly (Bob's Burgers); Chris Parnell (Archer); Mikey Day (SNL); Cara Ricketts (The Resident); and Jayne Eastwood (My Big Fat Greek Wedding).

We’ll also be getting an appearance from an original Home Alone cast member, as Devin Ratray, who played Kevin’s older brother Buzz, is reprising the character in this new movie.

Who is the ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ director?

Behind the camera for Home Sweet Home Alone will be director Dan Mazer. Mazer has some experience with Christmas-themed movies, having written the 2016 holiday comedy Office Christmas Party. He also had a hand in writing movies like Bridget Jones’s Baby as well as both the first Borat and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

As a director, Mazer’s credits include I Give It a Year, which he also wrote, Dirty Grandpa and The Exchange.

Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell are responsible for the Home Sweet Home Alone script.

Home Sweet Home Alone will be released on a special day, just not quite Christmas Day. The Disney Plus original is part of the special content launch the streaming service has prepared for Disney Plus Day on Nov. 12, celebrating its second anniversary.

As a Disney Plus original movie, Home Sweet Home Alone will be available to watch for all Disney Plus subscribers on Nov. 12. No worries if you happen to be somebody who doesn’t want to dive into Christmas-themed stuff before Thanksgiving, the film won’t be leaving Disney Plus anytime soon.

Is there a ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ trailer?

Disney Plus has released a trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, which showcases many of the new traps that Max has set for the hapless burglars. Give it a watch below.

How to watch ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’

Home Sweet Home Alone is going to play exclusively on Disney Plus, meaning you won’t be able to see it in movie theaters or on any other streaming service. Disney Plus is available to watch on smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets and computers.

As part of the Disney Plus Day celebration, if Home Sweet Home Alone (or anything else in the Disney Plus portfolio) makes you want to sign up for Disney Plus, you’re in luck. From Nov. 8-14 new subscribers can sign up for Disney Plus for a first month fee of $1.99/£1.99. Following the first month, these consumers will then start paying the traditional Disney Plus fee of $7.99 per month.

If you happen to miss that limited-time offer from Disney Plus, there is another option to get more bang for your buck — bundling Disney Plus with ESPN Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee of $13.99.

The original Home Alone is also available to stream on Disney Plus, as well as other digital options.