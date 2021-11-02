Disney Plus Day: Date, deals and all the new releases

The Walt Disney Company is throwing Disney Plus a massive second birthday party, announcing what it is calling Disney Plus Day, a global celebration of the streaming service.

It’s kind of hard to believe that it’s only been two years since Disney Plus has been on the scene, as the streaming service took off immediately with the success of The Mandalorian and has continued to roll out massive hit original series including Marvel’s WandaVision and Loki, as well as plenty of others. Also, in its two years it has already amassed 116 million subscribers worldwide, according to the most recent report in September.

Disney Plus Day is meant to be a celebration for those subscribers and a massive welcoming mat for any potential new subscribers, as the day will offer deals and a whole batch of newly available content on Disney Plus. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Disney Plus Day.

When is Disney Plus Day?

Disney Plus officially launched to consumers on Nov. 12, 2019, and since Disney Plus Day is serving as a two-year birthday celebration, of course it is going to be taking place on Friday, Nov. 12.

This is the inaugural Disney Plus Day, but Disney CEO Bob Chapek has already committed to celebration on Nov. 12 for years to come, as he wants it to be a special day not just celebrating the streaming service, but Disney’s overall mission.

“This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global business.”

What is Disney Plus Day?

While Disney Plus Day marks two years for the Disney Plus streaming service, The Walt Disney Company is extending the celebration across all parts of its company.

First off, Disney Plus subscribers will be getting a boat load of new content on the service from iconic brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star (in international markets), as well as a special presentation of what is coming down the line on Disney Plus. The day will also serve as a launch for Disney Plus into South Korea and Taiwan on Nov. 12, followed by its launch in Hong Kong on Nov. 16.

Outside of Disney Plus, Disney Parks and Resorts around the world and the Disney Cruise Line are also going to be celebrating the day, offering photo opportunities, character moments and more. On shopDisney.com there will be special offers available as well.

In addition, popular network shows and syndicated series across ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN Plus, Freeform, FX, Hulu and National Geographic in the U.S., as well as Disney-owned channels abroad, will join in the celebration.

Disney Plus Day deals

While Disney has shared that special offers will be available on shopDisney.com, no specifics or additional Disney Plus Day deals have been announced at this time. What to Watch will keep you updated as information is shared.

Disney Plus Day new releases

Disney Plus Day will bring the release of a multitude of new titles to the Disney Plus streaming service for fans to enjoy, including new movies, new original series and the return of some Disney Plus favorites. There will also be some previews for what to expect in the near future from iconic brands like Marvel and Star Wars.

Here is a breakdown of what new content fans can expect on Disney Plus Day:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings streaming debut

streaming debut Jungle Cruise made available to all Disney Plus subscribers

made available to all Disney Plus subscribers Premiere of Home Sweet Home Alone , a Disney Plus Original movie

, a Disney Plus Original movie Olaf Presents , a series of animated shorts featuring Frozen ’s Olaf retelling classic Disney stories

, a series of animated shorts featuring ’s Olaf retelling classic Disney stories Domestic streaming debut of classic Disney animated short films, including Frozen Fever , Feast , Paperman , Get a Horse and more

, , , and more A new short film, Ciao Alberto , from Pixar will premiere, based on the characters from Luca

, from Pixar will premiere, based on the characters from A new short film from The Simpsons will debut that pays tribute to Disney Plus’ marquee brands

will debut that pays tribute to Disney Plus’ marquee brands The first five episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2 will debut

season 2 will debut A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ Boba Fett, ahead of the release of Disney Plus original series The Book of Boba Fett

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus, including a look at the MCU’s future

Miniseries Dopesick will be released in international markets

A fan celebration will also be held where Disney Plus will reveal breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips and appearances from Disney Plus creators and stars.

An official schedule for Disney Plus Day events has not been released as of yet.