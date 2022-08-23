Disney sets Thor: Love and Thunder streaming date for Disney Plus Day

Disney has confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be making its way to Disney Plus this September, just in time for Disney Plus Day.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the mightiest Avenger’s fourth solo outing, is making its way to Disney’s streaming service very soon as just one of the many titles set to premiere on Disney Plus Day (Thursday, September 8).

The latest flick saw Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) retirement rudely interrupted by the emergence of the intergalactic killer, Gorr the God Butcher (played by Christian Bale), who, predictably, sought the extinction of all the gods. To take on the latest threat, he teamed up with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who now wields the power of Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor.

In our Thor: Love and Thunder review, we said the latest MCU movie was "packed with love" and called it "an energetic rock n' roll spectacle that blasts Taika Waititi's personality out of amplifiers dialed to 11."

Huzzah! ⚡️ Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder is a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, streaming September 8 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yRWoahPLnjAugust 22, 2022 See more

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream in IMAX Enhanced, joining 15 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies which offer this option like Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As we mentioned, there's plenty more stuff heading our way on Disney Plus Day, including the latest edition of Marvel Studios Assembled which will take us behind the scenes of Phase 4 movie to find out from the cast and crew how they brought Thor 4 to life.

You can also look forward to more behind-the-scenes action from Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, which will showcase the making of the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series from earlier this year, and the premiere of Pinocchio, the latest live-action Disney remake from Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump).

Additional releases include the release of Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, Cars on the Road, a new animated series from Pixar, Remembering, a new short film starring Brie Larson, plus Dancing With the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances, Tierra Incógnita, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Growing Up, and Welcome to the Club, a new The Simpsons short.