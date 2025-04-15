One of 2025's biggest movies is now available to watch at home — it split fans and critics

The 2025 summer blockbuster season is going to kick off with Marvel’s Thunderbolts on May 2, but you can get an early start to the annual summer movie schedule with Captain America: Brave New World now available at home, available via digital on-demand platforms.

You can buy or rent Captain America: Brave New World on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play and YouTube. A streaming premiere has not been announced at this time, but we know that whenever that time comes, Captain America: Brave New World will be streaming on Disney Plus.

Of course, with production underway on the next big Marvel team-up, Avengers: Doomsday, if you want to know the characters and some potential storylines coming into that movie, you’re probably best served catching up with Captain America: Brave New World.

Anthony Mackie leads his first Marvel movie, reprising his role as Sam Wilson who has officially taken on the shield of Captain America. He soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must find the root of a nefarious global plan. The movie also stars Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson and Giancarlo Esposito.

The first of three Marvel movies in the 2025 new movie slate (the other two are the previously mentioned Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps), Captain America: Brave New World is currently the second highest-grossing movie at the US box office this year, only trailing A Minecraft Movie (the MCU movie is No. 3 at the worldwide box office). But if you missed it in movie theaters, you can now watch Captain America: Brave New World at home.

The film didn’t receive the warmest reception from critics, but fans were a bit more accepting of the movie, as evidenced by its 48% “Rotten” score from critics but a 79% positive rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes .

Just as an FYI, Tuesday, April 15, also marks the debut of a couple other notable 2025 movies on digital on-demand platforms — the Jason Statham action movie A Working Man and the horror movie The Woman in the Yard.

Check out the Captain America: Brave New World trailer right here if you need any final convincing on whether or not to get the movie on-demand: