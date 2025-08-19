Home and Away spoilers: Will Bree give CHEATING Remi another chance?

Can Bree bring herself to forgive Remi's betrayal with Avalon on Home and Away?

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is all mixed-up over her cheating boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



She was ready to BREAK-UP with Remi after finding out he had a one-night stand with singer Avalon Backen.



However, Bree misses Remi and wants to try and give their relationship another go.



But a lunch date at Salt proves to be awkward.



And Bree flinches when she thinks Remi is about to try and touch her.



How can she get over the fact that not so long ago he was ready to jump into bed with another woman?



Will Bree and Remi be able to reignite their previous passion in the bedroom?



Or does the mistrust between them now run too deep?

Will Bree be able to get over Remi's one-night stand with Avalon on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is curious when Jo Langham (Maddison Brown) joins Summer Bay Fit.



And she admits that it's more than just the positive reviews that convinced her to sign-up.



Hospital nurse Jo has clearly still got her sights set on gym boss Tane!



Will Tane take his mate Cash's (Nicholas Cartwright) advice and explore the possibility of romance with Jo?



MEANWHILE, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is struggling with the reality of Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) leaving The Pier Diner after all these years.



Both Leah and John Palmer (Shane Withington) wonder if Irene is being too hasty in deciding to sell her share of the Diner after her diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease.

But it seems that Irene's mind is made-up and she's officially ready to step away from the business...

Jo still has her sights set on Tane on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene is ready to sell her share of the Diner to business partner Leah on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5