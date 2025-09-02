Home and Away spoilers: WHO isn't happy about Irene's travel plans?
Airs Friday 12 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) gets an unexpected house visit from Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
So things must be serious!
Alf and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) are alarmed about Irene's sudden decision to sell her beach house and leave Summer Bay to travel the world.
However, Irene is offended by her friends challenging her plans.
They either need to get behind her.
Or get out of the way!
Can Leah and Alf accept that Irene wants to travel the world and revisit with old friends while she still can?
The music duet between Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is officially ON!
Though reluctant Remi certainly took some convincing.
Remi's girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), hopes their LIVE performance at Salt will help both Remi and Eden move on after the break-up of their former band, Lyrik.
Will the performance also help Bree and Remi get their relationship back on track after his recent bad decisions?
MEANWHILE, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) has been keeping the truth about Manta Ray Boards from her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), while he's away visiting his family.
But Mali's surf shop business is about to go bust!
WHAT will Abigail do when she receives word that Mali is on his way back to the Bay?
Will she soon have no choice but to 'fess up?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
