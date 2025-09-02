Home and Away spoilers: WHO isn't happy about Irene's travel plans?

Will worried Alf and Leah change Irene's mind about selling-up to travel the world on Home and Away?

Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) gets an unexpected house visit from Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So things must be serious!



Alf and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) are alarmed about Irene's sudden decision to sell her beach house and leave Summer Bay to travel the world.



However, Irene is offended by her friends challenging her plans.

They either need to get behind her.



Or get out of the way!

Can Leah and Alf accept that Irene wants to travel the world and revisit with old friends while she still can?

Leah and Alf challenge Irene over her plans to leave the Bay on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

The music duet between Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is officially ON!

Though reluctant Remi certainly took some convincing.



Remi's girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), hopes their LIVE performance at Salt will help both Remi and Eden move on after the break-up of their former band, Lyrik.



Will the performance also help Bree and Remi get their relationship back on track after his recent bad decisions?

MEANWHILE, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) has been keeping the truth about Manta Ray Boards from her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), while he's away visiting his family.



But Mali's surf shop business is about to go bust!

WHAT will Abigail do when she receives word that Mali is on his way back to the Bay?



Will she soon have no choice but to 'fess up?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will Remi and Bree get their relationship back on track on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

RETURNING! Yes, popular couple Brax (Stephen Peacocke) and Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) are set to reappear on Home and Away TEN years after their last appearance! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5