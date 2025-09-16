Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi get ARRESTED for drink-driving?

Remi is in big trouble when cop Cash pulls him over for drink-driving on Home and Away...

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is on a dangerous path to self-destruction on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



After hitting the booze at Salt and getting into a confrontation with cop Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), rebel Remi decides to hit the road on his motorcycle!



Cash and his fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), are both worried, knowing that Remi is in no fit state to be driving...



It's not long before Cash is on Remi's trail.



After pulling Remi over on the road, policeman Cash orders him to do a random breath test...



Is Remi over the limit?



Will he get arrested for drunk-driving?

Will Remi get arrested by Cash for drink-driving on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is in an emotional spin after friend John Palmer (Shane Withington) found her working behind the counter at the Diner.



Irene is shaken when she realises she has forgotten that she no longer works at the Diner and sold her share of the business to Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



Devastated by the reality that her memory is deteriorating because of her Alzheimer's disease diagnosis, Irene reaches a SUDDEN decision...



But WHAT is it?

John and Leah support Irene as her memory continues to deteriorate on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene makes a sudden decision about the future on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

