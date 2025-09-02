Home and Away spoilers: What is Irene's BIG announcement?
Airs Thursday 11 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Romance is in the air for Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The couple enjoy flying a kite and some nice cuddle time on the beach.
However, when Dana returns home to Irene Roberts's (Lynne McGranger) beach house, she finds friend John Palmer (Shane Withington) trying to convince Irene to slow down and stop giving away her possessions.
Irene later confides in Sonny that she has been thinking a lot about the various people who have stayed at her beach house over the past 30 plus years.
Irene has been feeling nostalgic since she was diagnosed with Alzhenimer's disease.
Sonny encourages Irene to follow her dreams.
So the very next morning, Irene makes a BIG announcement...
She has decided to sell her beach house and go and travel the world while she still can!
Every time that Jo Langham (Maddison Brown) tries to have a civilised conversation with her sister, Lacey (Sophea Pennington), she finds herself ACCUSED of something terrible!
Lacey believes Jo is to blame for the private investigator dropping the case about their mum's death.
However, it turns out that it's not Jo's fault.
So WHY was the investigation suddenly dropped?
After her latest clash with Lacey, Jo is happy when she runs into Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
Is there a chance these two can finally have an uninterrupted date?
Tane and Jo attempt a catch-up at Salt.
But while Tane is at the bar, Jo intercepts a phone call from his ex-fiancee/baby mama, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne).
Is Jo about to make a mistake that could mess things up between her and Tane again?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
