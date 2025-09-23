Home and Away spoilers: Will Eden give up on SELF DESTRUCTIVE Remi?
Airs Monday 29 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has been trying to help her friend Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) since his break-up with girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
But Remi's one-man pity party shows no signs of ending...
Following rebel Remi's arrest for drink-driving by Eden's policeman fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), she decides enough is enough.
He cannot carry on with his self-destructive behaviour.
Despite getting rid of all the booze in the house, Eden can't believe her eyes when she finds Remi still drinking again the next morning!
Will Eden soon wash her hands of Remi?
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has suddenly decided that she wants to leave on her world travels in just THREE days time!
That doesn't give her friends, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), Justin Morgan (James Stewart), Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) much time to arrange her leaving party.
The reality of Irene's imminent departure hits home with John Palmer (Shane Withington), as he attempts to begin writing a farewell speech for his long-time friend.
MEANWHILE, with Irene about to vacate her beach house, current lodgers Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her sister Dana (Ally Harris) must make a decision about WHERE they are going to move to...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and is co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.