Home and Away spoilers: Will Eden give up on SELF DESTRUCTIVE Remi?

Is Eden about to wash her hands of self-destructive friend Remi on Home and Away?

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has been trying to help her friend Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) since his break-up with girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



But Remi's one-man pity party shows no signs of ending...



Following rebel Remi's arrest for drink-driving by Eden's policeman fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), she decides enough is enough.



He cannot carry on with his self-destructive behaviour.



Despite getting rid of all the booze in the house, Eden can't believe her eyes when she finds Remi still drinking again the next morning!



Will Eden soon wash her hands of Remi?

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has suddenly decided that she wants to leave on her world travels in just THREE days time!



That doesn't give her friends, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), Justin Morgan (James Stewart), Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) much time to arrange her leaving party.



The reality of Irene's imminent departure hits home with John Palmer (Shane Withington), as he attempts to begin writing a farewell speech for his long-time friend.



MEANWHILE, with Irene about to vacate her beach house, current lodgers Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her sister Dana (Ally Harris) must make a decision about WHERE they are going to move to...

