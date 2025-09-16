Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Remi have a fight with?

Remi continues to hit the booze following his break-up with Bree and gets into a fight at Salt on Home and Away...

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) continues to unravel following his break-up with girlfriend Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Remi's friends, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and her fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), warn the musician to go easy with his excessive drinking.



But he refuses to take their advice and heads to Salt in search of more alcohol...



Salt employee, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), calls for back-up from her sister Eden and Cash when rebel Remi refuses to leave the bar/restaurant unless she serves him more booze.



When the couple arrive on the scene, Remi doesn't react well to their interference and gets into a fight with cop Cash...

Cash tries to deal with a drunk Remi on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) continues to reminisce about her years living in Summer Bay.



John Palmer (Shane Withington) joins her to share in the sadness that Irene's beach house has now been SOLD.



She will soon be leaving the Bay...



But both Irene and John get a bitter reminder of her diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease, when he later finds her back behind the counter at the Diner.



Irene has forgotten that she no longer works there...



ELSEWHERE, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) wishes her partner Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) would be honest about his feelings over the IVF treatment.



Will the couple decide to give the fertility treatment another try?

Irene and John reminisce about life in Summer Bay on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

