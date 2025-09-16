Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Remi have a fight with?
Airs Thursday 25 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) continues to unravel following his break-up with girlfriend Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Remi's friends, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and her fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), warn the musician to go easy with his excessive drinking.
But he refuses to take their advice and heads to Salt in search of more alcohol...
Salt employee, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), calls for back-up from her sister Eden and Cash when rebel Remi refuses to leave the bar/restaurant unless she serves him more booze.
When the couple arrive on the scene, Remi doesn't react well to their interference and gets into a fight with cop Cash...
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) continues to reminisce about her years living in Summer Bay.
John Palmer (Shane Withington) joins her to share in the sadness that Irene's beach house has now been SOLD.
She will soon be leaving the Bay...
But both Irene and John get a bitter reminder of her diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease, when he later finds her back behind the counter at the Diner.
Irene has forgotten that she no longer works there...
ELSEWHERE, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) wishes her partner Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) would be honest about his feelings over the IVF treatment.
Will the couple decide to give the fertility treatment another try?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and is co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
