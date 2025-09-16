Home and Away spoilers: Is it all OVER between Tane and Jo?

Jo has had enough of being caught-in-the-middle between Tane and his ex-fiancee Harper on Home and Away...

There's a definite spark between Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) and Jo Langham (Maddison Brown) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, the presence of Tane's ex-fiancee/baby mama, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), seems to be stopping things developing into a full romance.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, gym boss Tane warns Jo she shouldn't join a bootcamp exercise class as Harper often attends.



This is the last straw for Jo who SNAPS!



It's clear that there are still a lot of unresolved feelings between Tane and Harper.



And Jo does not want to get caught in the crossfire!



Will Jo officially walk away from the chance of a romance with Tane?

Is it all over between Tane and Jo on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) is worried she will lose her job at Manta Ray Boards.



Surf shop boss, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), agreed to let Lacey keep her job as long as she learns how to teach surf classes on the beach.



Trouble is, Lacey secretly HATES surfing and is afraid of the water...



MEANWHILE, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is annoyed when she finds out that partner Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) has told his sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) about their IVF setback.

Will Lacey lose her job at the surf shop on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

