TV Spy — Mayor of Kingstown, Tales of the Walking Dead, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: October 25-31
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Mayor of Kingstown season 4
Mayor of Kingstown has been re-elected on Paramount Plus as season 4 of the hit crime thriller airs on October 26. Co-created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, Mayor of Kingstown season 4 once again follows Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) as he tries to maintain order in the corrupt town.
According to the official synopsis, Mayor of Kingstown season 4 sees "Mike's control over Kingstown threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past."
If you can't wait to watch this next instalment of the action-packed saga, check out our detailed recaps for each episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 in the meantime.
Tales of the Walking Dead
Although The Walking Dead came to an end in 2022, it's come back to life in the UK with Tales of the Walking Dead — and even better that the first two episodes drop on Sky Max on October 31, making it perfect Halloween viewing.
The anthology series originally aired on AMC in 2022 and features six one-hour standalone episodes with new and returning characters from across the TWD universe. As per the synopsis, "each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos and mysteries of the Walking Dead."
US writer Sarabeth Pollock hailed the zombie spin-off as "fresh and fun and it’s the kind of storytelling the TWD universe needs right now," in her Tales of the Walking Dead preview. You can also check out the all-star cast in our Tales of the Walking Dead cast guide and how the story connects to Fear the Walking Dead.
IT: Welcome to Derry
Another spooky addition to our top picks this week is IT: Welcome to Derry. Set in the 1960s, the prequel series tells the blood-soaked story of how the idyllic town of Derry was terrorised by the killer shape-shifting clown Pennywise.
Bill Skarsgård returns as the sewer-dwelling monster after playing the role in the Stephen King feature film adaptations, IT and IT: Chapter Two. Also joining Skarsgård in the series are Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe and Rudy Mancuso.
Go ahead and float over to Sky Atlantic on October 27 to witness the horror of Pennywise sinking his teeth into a small town.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 29
- 9-1-1: Nashville episode 2 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 29
- Billy the Kid season 3 episode 5 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, October 26
- Doc episode 7 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, October 29
- FBI season 7 episode 12 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, October 30
- FBI: International season 4 episode 13 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, October 30
- FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 12 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, October 28
- Fire Country season 3 episode 14 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, October 29
- Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 4 airs on Disney Plus on Friday, October 31
- High Potential season 2 episode 7 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 29
- IT: Welcome to Derry episode 1 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, October 27
- Mayor of Kingstown season 4 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, October 26
- Murdaugh: Death in the Family episode 5 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 29
- NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3 airs on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, October 29
- Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10 airs on Disney Plus on Tuesday, October 28
- S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 15 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, October 26
- Tales of the Walking Dead episodes 1 & 2 air on Sky Max on Friday, October 31
- The Hunting Party episode 1 airs on U&Alibi on Wednesday, October 29
- The Last Frontier episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Friday, October 31
- The Morning Show season 4 episode 7 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, October 29
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 2 airs on Sky Max on Friday, October 31
- Tulsa King season 3 episode 6 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, October 26
- Twisted Metal episodes 7 & 8 air on BBC1 on Saturday, October 25
- Wild Cards season 1 episode 9 airs on 5USA on Sunday, October 26
- Wild Cards season 2 episode 9 airs on Paramount Plus on Monday, October 27
