Meet the Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 cast: who's who in the new zombie series

The Walking Dead Universe is expanding with yet another brand new spinoff, Tales of the Walking Dead. Unlike other spinoffs and shows within the universe, Tales is an anthology with new characters and locations in each episode.

Let’s meet some of the actors who star in Tales of the Walking Dead. You can also get a sense of a show by reading out Tales of the Walking Dead preview.

Olivia Munn and Terry Crews in Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)

Terry Crews as Joe

You never know when an emergency could strike and that’s why doomsday preppers like Terry Crews’ Joe are always prepared. When the apocalypse struck, he was ready with every kind of supply you can think of and a piece of property that kept him protected. He’s ready for the long haul in the zombie apocalypse, but he’s hoping to connect with a fellow prepper, which inspires his new mission.

Where else have you seen Terry Crews?

Former NFL football player Terry Crews turned to acting once he was done on the gridiron. Crews has been in everything from comedies like Bridesmaids to dramas like Training Day to action roles in The Expendables franchise. There’s nothing he can’t do. His most memorable roles include Julius in Everybody Hates Chris, The Newsroom and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He’s also hosted America’s Got Talent since 2019.

Olivia Munn as Evie

Evie is on a mission to find someone from her past when she encounters Terry Crews’ Joe. While they’re both very capable on their own, they decide that there’s strength in numbers so they team up to accomplish their goals.

Where else have you seen Olivia Munn?

Tales of the Walking Dead is a mini-reunion for Crews and Munn, who worked together in The Newsroom. Munn has been in everything from Magic Mike to X-Men: Apocalypse and she appeared as herself in Ocean’s Eight. She has also done a lot of voice work, too, lending her voice to characters in shows like Hit-Monkey and Mission Force One.

Jillian Bell and Parker Posey in Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)

Parker Posey as Blair

Parker Posey’s Blair is a high-strung manager who’s having trouble believing that the end of the world is upon them. The last person she wants to be stuck with is her insubordinate employee, Gina, but when push comes to shove it’s all about survival.

Where else have you seen Parker Posey?

Posey recently starred as Freda Black in the critically acclaimed limited series The Staircase. Some of her standout projects include Lost in Space, Superman Returns and You’ve Got Mail.

Jillian Bell as Gina

Jillian Bell is a comedian and her comedic talents come here out as the world starts to collapse while she’s at work. Unlike her boss, Gina has been paying attention to the signs and she knows something horrible is about to happen. But even the best laid plans never seem to pay off when the dead start coming back to life.

Where else have you seen Jillian Bell?

Bell recently starred in Bill & Ted Face the Music and other comedies like 22 Jump Street and Brittany Runs a Marathon, but she’s done a lot of voice work in a number of animated series including Bob’s Burgers, Green Eggs and Ham, Bless the Harts, American Dad! and Human Discoveries. She also served as a writer for Saturday Night Live.

Samantha Morton in Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)

Samantha Morton as Dee

Before she was Alpha, she was a woman named Dee who was trying to get through the zombie apocalypse with her daughter Lydia.

Where else have you seen Samantha Morton?

Samantha Morton is an Academy Award and BAFTA Award nominee. She received Academy Award nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role for 1999’s Sweet and Lowdown and 2002’s In America. She’s received BAFTA nominations for Best Actress and Leading Actress for her roles in Longford and I Am while getting a Best Supporting Actress nod for the 2007 film Control. She took home a shared BAFTA for Best Single Drama for 2009’s The Unloved.

Morton has garnered critical acclaim for roles in Harlots and The Walking Dead, and she’ll be appearing as Catherine De Medici in the upcoming TV miniseries The Serpent Queen.

Anthony Edwards in Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)

Anthony Edwards as Dr. Chauncey Everett

Dr. Everett has been studying the patterns of Homo Mortis for years. His quest to learn more about them could help if ever there’s a chance to find a cure for whatever caused the virus to begin with.

Where else have you seen Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards will forever be known for his Emmy nominated role as Dr. Mark Greene to ER fans, but thanks to the popularity of Top Gun: Maverick a whole new generation of fans is discovering him as Tom Cruise’s first partner, Goose, in 1986’s Top Gun. Edwards’ credits also include roles in Law & Order: True Crime, Inventing Anna, WeCrashed and Designated Survivor.

Poppy Liu in Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)

When Amy first encounters Dr. Everett, she’s running for her life and she’s glad to see a fellow human in the middle of so many undead, but Dr. Everett isn’t exactly happy to see her.

Where else have you seen Poppy Liu?

Poppy Liu is a first generation Chinese American actress whose credits include a variety of roles on shows like Sunnyside, iCarly, Better Call Saul and Hacks.

Jesse T. Usher in Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)

There are more new faces to meet in Tales of the Walking Dead, including Jesse T. Usher (The Boys), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Dominion). We’ll add them in once we’ve learned more about their characters in future episodes.

Tales of the Walking Dead airs on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC as of August 14.