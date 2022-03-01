'America's Got Talent: Extreme' fans stunned by the Cage Riders

America's Got Talent: Extreme continued last night (Feb. 28), and the second episode saw another group of thrillseekers taking to the stage to try and impress the judges, but it seems Alfredo Silva's Cage Riders have won fans' hearts!

In a week that also saw Jade Kindar Martin dancing and cycling their way across a flaming tightrope, stunning high-flying trapeze antics from the Flying Royals, and a breathtaking performance from escape artist Danny ZZZZ (to name but a few), it really felt like this batch of AGT: Extreme auditions had raised the bar.

So when it came time for Alfredo Silva's Cage Riders to take their turn as the final act of the night, they definitely had to pull out all the stops to try and earn a place in the final. Luckily, they did exactly that.

The Cage Riders, led by America's Got Talent alum Alfredo Silva (who made it to the finals of the main show as the knife-throwing act, Deadly Games), put on a skilful display riding in and around the so-called "Cage of Death", throwing in tricks and jumps over the cage for good measure.

As if that wasn't enough, Alfredo himself stepped inside the cage whilst the two riders narrowly rode around him, shortly before mounting a bike and joining them inside the Cage of Death to make the display even more hectic.

The impressive display impressed the crowds and the judges, but The Cage Riders' time in the show briefly seemed in jeopardy as Simon said he couldn't vote on the audition because of his connection to Alfredo, meaning the stunt team would need a clean sweep of "yes" votes from Nicki Bella and Travis Pastrana to secure a spot in the final.

However, host Terry Crews interrupted the judges and confirmed there would "be no need to vote", as he was awarding their act the Golden Buzzer, calling them "the definition of what this show is".

The Cage Riders didn't just impress Terry Crews, though; plenty of viewers at home were stunned by their act and headed over to social media to share their emotions whilst watching the show.

One viewer wrote: "Man they were incredible. A golden buzzer well deserved."

Another fan was similarly impressed and even called the Cage Riders the "best act of the night."

Will anyone be able to follow the Cage Riders? And who could be heading to the final as the next golden buzzer act? You'll have to tune into America's Got Talent: Extreme next week to find out...

America's Got Talent: Extreme continues next Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC. You can catch up with previous episodes on NBC.com and stream the show on Peacock.