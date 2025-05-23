Netflix adds doc about the elite pilots who risk death to fly 18 inches apart nearly at the speed of sound

Netflix has added Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds, a documentary that promises, for the first time ever, to go inside the cockpit of the US Air Force's legendary flight Squadron, The Thunderbirds.

The 90-minute film goes behind the scenes on the 2023 team as the "rock stars of the air show world" go through gruelling training as they prepare to put on unforgettable aerial performances flying F-16 Fighting Falcons. They must prove they can pull off incredible aerial maneuvers like the "Diamond Pass in Review," which sees them fly in tight formation just inches apart. "Six jets flying 18 inches apart nearly at the speed of sound," says one of the pilots in the trailer.

Netflix teases: "The film follows Thunderbird 1 — Lt. Col. Justin 'Astro' Elliott — a family man who gave up his dream of being an astronaut to build the best Thunderbird squadron in history, and who now has just 60 days to perfect the high-octane, high-risk maneuvers required to 'fly like champions.'

"From intimate personal conversations to heart-stopping flight sequences at 1000 miles an hour, this documentary centers on the brave men and women behind the throttle while never shying away from the brutal truth: Being a Thunderbird is dangerous, and putting service above self means you must be willing to pay the ultimate price."

Who are the pilots and do they have nicknames?

Like the Top Gun movies, the pilots we meet have callsigns. Rather than Maverick and Iceman, we meet Lt. Col. Justin "Astro" Elliot, who's the formation leader, and Threat, who's in charge of the team's training.

One of the young pilots being trained comments in the trailer: "They told me the rules. Don't hit the ground."

What tricks do they perform? When was the last time The Thunderbirds had a fatal accident?

As well as the "Diamond Pass in Review," they also perform the high bomb-burst, which a team member describes as one of the most dangerous maneuvers they do. It has special significance for the team as the high-bomb blast was what the pilots were training for during the team's last fatal accident in 1982. All four pilots were killed in a training crash in Nevada.

The documentary boasts that former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, are executive producers. Netflix asks you to "step onto the runway and strap in tight — you've never been on a thrill ride like this before."

Is Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds worth a watch?

Well, if you’re at all interested in planes then it has to be yes! Also the show clearly has great access to the team which means it should deliver on its promise of giving a unique view of The Thunderbirds. It's also fascinating to see the personalities of people who’re prepared to risk their lives daily in the pursuit of excellence.

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds is on Netflix now.