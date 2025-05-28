Netflix adds adrenaline-packed new docuseries set to have you gripped from the first episode
F1: The Academy sees a rising generation of women tearing up the track in one of the most male-dominated sports in the world.
Netflix has added new docuseries, F1: The Academy, which goes behind the scenes of the all-female team and follows the lives of the drivers both on the track and off during the 2024 season.
The seven-part series, which offers unprecedented access to the adrenaline, grit, and emotional turmoil on race day and beyond, is the first to focus on the female-only Formula 4 championship, which aims to increase the opportunities for talented women in the male-dominated sport of motor racing.
At the center of it all is Susie Wolff, a former professional driver and now managing director of F1 Academy, and the first woman to participate in a Formula 1 weekend in 22 years.
As one of the most respected women in motorsport, Susie leads the new stable of women drivers with a rare blend of strategic vision and firsthand experience.
The drivers, including Britt Abbi Pulline, France's 'pocket rocket' Doraine Pin, former American rally driver Lia Block and Dutch driver Maya Weug, race at seven circuits that appear on the Formula 1 calendar. With each of them only allowed to drive in the Academy races for two seasons, the pressure is on.
The reward for the championship is a fully funded seat in the GB3 Championship, the next rung on the ladder, so it is now or never for the women as they compete to be the best in the world.
But this isn't just a docuseries for fans of motor racing... this series is also packed with compelling drama off the track, too, as the women fight to make their names in a world that only a handful of women have succeeded in before.
All episodes of F1: The Academy are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.
